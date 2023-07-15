Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Shah Rukh now have a cricket connection

Shah Rukh Khan invests in a cricket stadium near Los Angeles for the competition.

Anurag Jain loves cricket all his life, but after learning how much players earn, he abandoned his dream of making a career out of it and eventually went into business.

Today, he is the managing partner of Perot Jain, a venture capital firm he co-founded with Texas billionaire Ross Perot Jr. founded. If all goes according to plan, Jain could have a much bigger impact on the game than he ever could with a bat and a ball. .

Jain co-owns with Perot the Texas Super Kings, a team founded this year in Dallas. On Thursday night, Jain’s team, which is also supported by IPL’s Chennai Super Kings, hosted the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the first game of Major League Cricket in the USA.

Jain is part of a group of influential Indian-born business people bringing the world’s second most popular game to American audiences. Major League Cricket has also attracted Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Inc., and Satya Nadella of Microsoft Corp., who is part of Seattle’s professional team, the Orcas. Bollywood’s most famous actor Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is investing in a cricket stadium near Los Angeles for the competition.

“My vested interest was to take cricket straight to the heart of America,” said Jain in an interview. “I see a lot of cricket being played once, club level, league level, at a local level. But not at a professional level and that’s what I really wanted to change.”

The sport has been steadily growing in popularity in the US for years, especially in places with large South Asian populations, including Houston, New York and Los Angeles. The Dallas-Fort Worth area itself has over 220,000 Indian Americans.

Like baseball, cricket is a bat-and-ball sport characterized by long games, arcane terminology, and an almost mystical reverence for playing statistics by hardcore followers. The version pitched to American sports fans will have a shorter format typically lasting three to four hours and has supported several cricket leagues around the world in recent years.

It originated in England, but is widely played and watched in Commonwealth countries such as India, South Africa, and Australia, following only football in worldwide popularity. Launched in 2008, the Indian Premier League has become the commercial heartbeat of the sport, attracting the biggest crowd, biggest stars and most money. Bloomberg reported in May that Tiger Global Management is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Rajasthan Royals for $40 million, valuing the team at $650 million.

Investors have already said they will invest $120 million in the burgeoning US cricket league on the premise that by luring international superstars, the sport can draw live audiences in the US and tap into a global fan base.

The Texas Super Kings play in Grand Prairie, a suburb of Dallas, in the former home of the Texas AirHogs, a minor league baseball team. The 6,000-seat venue is a 10-minute drive from the 80,000-seat Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington.

Jain said he found the stadium through his business partner Perot, a former owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.

Growing up in Chennai, Jain says he was at one point the fastest bowler in his town and aspired to play professionally until he discovered the economics of the sport.

“Cricketers at that time were making about $1.50 a game and they probably had 20 match days a year. So that wasn’t enough money and my dad sat me down and said ‘look son your days as a cricketer are over you have to go back and become an engineer,” he said.

Jain attended Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and later received his MBA from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. After moving to the US, he founded a company which he sold to Ross Perot in 2003. Perot and Jain founded their company in 2014.

Thursday’s game will be broadcast live, a reprieve for those who don’t want to stand out in the Texas summer heat with temperatures predicted to exceed 100F (38C) that day. There will also be typical baseball foods in addition to South Asian cuisine, including samosas.

While most games in the two-week season will be in Dallas, a handful of games will be played in Morrisville, North Carolina. India’s Viacom18 broadcasts the matches, which end on July 30. A second league is not yet on the schedule, but if the league works, the goal is to extend the season to a more typical eight to ten weeks.

Players have come from all over the world to participate.

Cody Chetty of the Texas Super Kings took a chance when he signed with Major League Cricket in 2020 and moved from South Africa to California with his wife.

He had played professionally in South Africa for 11 years, but was excited about the opportunity in the US. Since moving to Southern California, Chetty has been teaching cricket to young people and working as a real estate agent while waiting for the league to start. Chetty is surprised by people’s interest in LA and sees it as his long-term home.

“We looked at the cricket side of it, but also at life after cricket,” said Chetty during his move to the US.