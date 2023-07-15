Sports
How Saudi football clubs disrupt European football
iN 1975 A Pel, 34, came out of semi-retirement to sign a huge contract with the New York Cosmos in the burgeoning North American Soccer League (NASL). It was a coup by the club to hire a player who had won the World Cup three times, even though he was in his football dotage. The Brazilian proved his worth with 37 goals in 64 games. It didn’t take long for the NASL was established as an attractive place for leading players to finish their careers: Gerd Mller, George Best and Johan Cruyff followed in Pel’s wake.
Although the NASL collapsed in 1984, the idea of raising a football league’s profile by attracting older stars looking for a final payday (and a more relaxed league level) has been replicated elsewhere. Some of these competitions have blossomed and continued to develop local talent (Japan, Australia), while others have crashed and burned (China). The latest country to try is Saudi Arabia, where the revamped and highly lucrative Pro League is turning the economy of European football upside down.
In June, the Saudi government announced that its sovereign wealth fund had acquired a 75% stake in four of the league’s 18 teams: Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in Riyadh, and Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad in Jeddah. The public investment fund (PIF) is coordinating the acquisition of European-based players, with the aim of placing at least three at each of these clubs. Four state-owned companies have invested in another four teams. The PIF states that his involvement in football is part of a wider project to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil and promote physical activity among citizens. In 2021, it bought an English Premier League club, Newcastle United, and Saudi Arabia is expected to bid to host the World Cup in 2030, perhaps as the dominant partner in a joint bid. Critics see the government’s investment in football, as well as boxing, Formula 1 and golf, as an attempt to divert attention from its dismal human rights record.
For wealthy European clubs, second-tier competitions in distant destinations were relatively unimportant. They provide lucrative places to tour and suitable employers to pay off fading stars on high-paying contracts. The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr at the end of 2022 was greeted with a sigh of relief in the red half of Manchester. Chelsea have trimmed their bloated squad by selling three squad players to Saudi clubs. The wages offered in the Middle East are much higher than those in the Premier League. Mr. Ronaldo’s salary, including commercial deals, is reported to be $200 million a year.
However, it seems that the PIFs ambitions extend beyond taking Europe’s cast-offs. The most interesting signing so far this summer is that of 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder, Rben Neves. He moved from a mid-table Premier League team, Wolverhampton Wanderers, to Al-Hilal. Mr. Neves, captain of the club and a permanent member of the Portuguese national team, is entering his prime. That he has chosen to spend some of this on a lower quality league challenges the assumption of most clubs and fans that professionals will try to play at the highest possible level.
For Mr Neves, the transfer is a kind of sacrifice. It is believed that he earns much more money in Saudi Arabia, but his top-level career may have ended. Had he stayed in England, he might have been able to play for a club in England UEFA Champions League, Europe’s most prestigious competition. If he wants to return to Europe, clubs of the same caliber may not be interested in him. He could lose his place in the Portuguese team.
The move also exposed the vulnerabilities of European clubs. Wolves are far from minnows. They are the world’s 25th richest team by revenue, according to Deloitte, an accounting firm. Yet the PIF presented them with a clear choice. They could accept 47 million ($60 million) for their star player or hold on to him for another year until his contract expires, then lose him for nothing. The number of clubs with the status or means to oppose the PIF is very small.
Also consider Marcelo Brozovic, a 30-year-old Croatian midfielder, who captained Internazionale in the Champions League final five weeks ago. After eight years in Milan, he wanted a new challenge. Barcelona were keen to sign him but their contract offer was overshadowed by Al-Nassrs and Mr Brozovic opted to head east. It’s not just that European clubs are struggling to keep their existing players. Teams of all sizes, after all no one is more prestigious than Barcelona, may need to rethink their recruitment plans.
Players are still only trickling down to Saudi Arabia. But the summer transfer window doesn’t close until the end of August, so over the next few weeks, and then again during the upcoming transfer windows, European football clubs will be looking east with concern. The PIF will continue to monitor well-known players, especially if Saudi Arabia wins the right to co-host the 2030 World Cup, a result that would reinforce the governments’ focus on football.
Much will be revealed in the coming years. There is plenty of speculation about Saudi Arabia’s lofty expectations: to include its clubs in an expanded Champions League, or to revive and expand the maligned idea of a European Super League. For now, however, and for the first time, an upstart league poses a real challenge to Europe’s stranglehold on the world’s brightest talents.
