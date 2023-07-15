Jabeur vs Vondrousova live stream: how to watch Wimbledon Women’s Final tennis online now for free

The Wimbledon Women’s Final 2023 live stream looks set to be an exciting showdown. With both Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova chasing their first major title, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The match is now live on Center Court!

Ask anyone to name the trickiest, most creative player in the game and most will say Jabeur, although the Tunisian may be on the verge of meeting her match in the 2023 Wimbledon final. Not only does Vondrousova have all the tools in the barn, she is also a southpaw and has already beaten Jabeur twice this year. Jabeur vs Vondrousova kicks off at approximately 9am ET / 2pm BST.

Wimbledon is broadcast free in some countries. But don’t worry if you’re on vacation while it’s on, because you can watch live streams of Jabeur vs Vondrousova from anywhere with a VPN.

Jabeur vs Vondrousova live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday July 15

► Time: 9am ET / 2pm BST

► FREE LIVE STREAMING — BBC iPlayer (UK)

► US – ESPN via SlingTV

Jabeur fell short in the finals at both Wimbledon and the US Open last year, and many tennis fans would love nothing more than to see the Tunisian finally lift a Grand Slam trophy. The 28-year-old is a fan favorite and she’s had one of the toughest draws imaginable. She met four major winners (including two current Slam holders) and recovered from a setback against Bianca Andreescu, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

Vondrousova’s story is no less remarkable, and if it is less known, it is only because there was no fanfare around the Czech even a few days ago. Around this time last year, she was recovering from surgery on her playing wrist, a procedure that took her six months and led to her being dropped by her sponsors. After Elina Svitolina was eliminated in just under an hour on Thursday, the 24-year-old became the first unseeded finalist in the women’s draw since Billie Jean Moffitt in 1963.

Like her opponent, Vondrousova has experience losing a Grand Slam final at Roland Garros four years ago. She was 19 at the time and even now she has time on her side. Jabeur, on the other hand, does not have the same privilege. Make sure you catch all the Wimbledon finals by tuning into a live stream of Jabeur vs Vondrousova. Scroll down for details.

If you’re lucky enough to live in the UK, you can look forward to a FREE live stream of Jabeur vs Vondrousova in 2023.

That’s because the free BBC and BBC iPlayer has the rights to the action and will be doing wall-to-wall coverage of Wimbledon 2023.

But what if you’re in the UK most of the time but aren’t home for a particular Wimbledon live stream? Maybe you are on vacation and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you can normally watch TV for free at home?

Don’t worry – you can watch it through a VPN instead of. We’ll show you how to do that below.

Jabeur vs Vondrousova live streams around the world

How to watch Jabeur vs Vondrousova 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it seem like you’re browsing the web from your home country rather than the country you’re in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for from anywhere in the world. Or at least anywhere with an internet connection.

For example, a Brit currently in the US can watch Wimbledon – including the live stream of Jabeur vs Vondrousova – at BBC iPlayereven though they are not in the UK

They are completely legal, cheap and easy to use. We’ve tested many of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It’s fast, works on tons of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we said, ExpressVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you want to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you’re in the US and want to watch a UK service, select UK from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to BBC iPlayer and watch the live stream of Jabeur vs Vondrousova.

How to watch Jabeur vs Vondrousova live streams in USA

Tennis fans in the US can watch live streams from Wimbledon, including today’s Women’s Final with Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova, on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages, as well as some of the top cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 a month and comes with over 30 channels, including ESPN. Besides, now Sling offers new subscribers a $20 discount for the first month.

Fubo costs $75 a month for 166 channels and also includes ESPN. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

If you’re already using those services but you’re not currently in the US, you can watch Wimbledon live streams with a VPN like ExpressVPN. And if you can’t get it up and running for any reason, don’t forget that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Jabeur vs Vondrousova 2023 live streams in UK

British tennis enthusiasts also have a number of options for watching Wimbledon 2023 live streams. For starters, Jabeur vs Vondrousova, along with the rest of the tournament, will be broadcast for FREE on BBC And BBC iPlayer.

There’s extensive coverage every day, with host Clare Balding ably supported by Tim Henman, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and other former stars.

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer have live tournament action every day from 11am BST, plus there are up to 18 courses to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sports website.

As well as being broadcast on the BBC, Wimbledon highlights are broadcast every night Discovery plus And Eurosport. Both the BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men’s and women’s finals.

Go on holiday? To apply for ExpressVPN or any other VPN service and you can use the services you already subscribed to.

How to watch Jabeur vs Vondrousova live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the action at Wimbledon TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable television package. If you’ve cut the cord, you can currently try out the brand new TSN Plus streaming service for free.

Or you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99 (CAD) per month or $199.90 per year.

Not at home at the moment? Usage ExpressVPN or any other VPN service to trick your device into thinking you are still in Canada.

How to watch Jabeur vs Vondrousova live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch Wimbledon 2023 live streams Channel Ninemeaning the big games like Jabeur vs Vondrousova will also be broadcast on the on-demand service 9Now.

That’s great news wherever you are, as 9Now is available for free if it has an Australian postcode. Aussies who are not currently in the country just need to sign up with a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch all the action as if they were back home.

To watch it ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you need a subscription to City Sports.

Stan costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). a Try it for free for 30 days gives you a taste of the platform – and the good news is that the Sports add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.