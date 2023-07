Co-founder Evander Kane leaves Hockey Diversity Alliance

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is leaving the Hockey Diversity Alliance, an organization he co-founded. On Friday afternoon, he released a statement announcing that he would be parting ways with the HDA, which he co-founded with Akim Aliu in 2020: Over the course of our respective careers, each of my fellow Alliance members has endured multiple forms of racism, and our original goal was to shed light on these experiences, Kanes’ statement reads. In the early days, the impact and role of the HDA was significant. Unfortunately, my biggest concerns about the organization have come true and the HDA is now run and influenced by members with individual agendas. There has also been a combative approach with other organizations pursuing similar goals. This is a method I do not support. While Kane didn’t refer to any specific incidents, it’s worth noting that the HDA released a statement last week criticizing the NHL and NHLPA’s new Player Inclusion Coalition. Our communications with the league have informed us that the NHL has no interest in working as a partner for a good cause, preferring instead to seek complete autonomy over any initiative, even one with the best of intentions, the HDA’s statement said. July 5. It also called the Inclusion Coalition commendable on its face, laughable in the full context of the work we’ve been doing for three years without the support of the league. And it described the NHL’s stated goal of promoting equality and inclusion in the sport of hockey on and off the ice as not just a reflection of the HDA’s goals, but a cynical attempt to usurp them. The HDAs board consists of Chairman Aliu, Trevor Daley, Anthony Duclair, Matt Dumba, Nazem Kadri, Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart and Joel Ward. As stated in the July 5 statement, last winter 230 BIPOC youth from at-risk and/or disadvantaged communities played with equipment provided by the HDA. The HDAs Grassroots hockey program includes ice and ball hockey programs as part of their Grassroots Original Hockey League.

