Huskers begin NCAA West first round – University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team qualified five athletes for the NCAA Championships on day one of the NCAA West First Round at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday.

With the men opening the regional meet on Wednesday, the Huskers qualified Jonah Wilson and Maxwell Otterdahl in the shot put, Arthur Petersen and Dash Sirmon in the javelin throw and Till Steinforth in the long jump. All five finished in the top 12 of their respective events, earning them a trip to Austin, Texas for the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 7-10.

On the track, Darius Luff advanced to Saturday’s 110m hurdles final and Nick Bryant qualified for the 400m final with a trip to the Nationals on the line.

Petersen (247-7, 75.47m) and Sirmon (245-6, 74.84m) had the top two javelin throwers in the NCAA West First Round to punch their tickets to Austin. Wilson and Otterdahl both threw 64-9 1/4 (19.74m) in the shot put to finish in the top 12 and qualify for nationals. And Steinforth, already on his way to Austin to compete in the decathlon, posted a long jump of 25-3 1/2 (7.71 m) to finish sixth at the regional.

Luff’s time of 13.55 in the 110m hurdles was the fastest qualifying time. Bryant ran a personal best of 46.18 in the 400 meters, improving his number 9 in school history.

The Husker women will start the competition on Thursday. The first event for the Huskers is the women’s hammer throw at noon (CT). Other field events the Husker women will participate in on Thursday include the javelin throw, shot put and long jump. Johanna Ilves will participate in the prelims of the 100 meter hurdles.