Why isn’t it worth staying up late to watch West Indies cricket? Look to Alzarri Joseph for answers





For cricket fans in India, if Australia was about to wake up early, the West Indies didn’t allow you to sleep. Lights off, TV on mute, perpetual fear of elderly intervention – cricket in the Caribbean came with a sense of adventure. Judging by the one-sided nature of the ongoing India-West Indies series, the days of riveting cricket action well into the wee hours could soon be over.

The showdown between the powerhouse of world cricket and a team struggling to stay relevant wasn’t compelling enough to make you sacrifice sleep, school or office. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the spark but not even that could relieve the drab Test played in the eerie silence of nearly empty stands. There’s music in the stands, but the action on the pitch, as on previous tours, isn’t the kind that would inspire musicians or poets.

At one point on Day 2, Windsor Park had the feel of Karnail Singh Railway Stadium. Spinners at both ends and the HD clarity broadcast got many in the stands 40 winks or yawns. This wasn’t the West Indies, this wasn’t why the world fell in love with the Calypso Charmer. So what happened, did the West Indies stop producing quality cricketers? Are the youngsters too lazy to play Tests? Or is it greed that makes them prefer franchise teams to the West Indies? Surprisingly, the answer to all these questions is ‘No’.

Following the short career to date of 26-year-old Alzarri Joseph, a talented pacer who went on to attack India, may help one understand the enigma of West Indies cricket. 2016 is a good starting point, it was the time he turned 19 and returned home to a hero’s welcome with his extended family and friends who came to receive him at the airport. The West Indies had won the u-19 World Cup in Bangladesh where young Alzarri finished as the top wicket-taker and gained a reputation after bowling a 147 km/h zinger. Its pace and run-up would make old-timers nostalgic. After breaking the stump with a blistering delivery, Ian Bishop had said the young man was ready to play international cricket. Such was the buzz that His Highness Curtly Ambrose drove down to receive him. It is an honor, the riddle has not spread to many, perhaps to none. King received his heir to the throne, the West Indies had thought they had seen the dawn. In the same year he would get a call to the senior West Indies team in Tests and ODIs. It looked good and lived up to expectations. But then in 2019, out of the blue, the IPL happened. Mumbai Indians were looking for a replacement for Adam Milne and they took a punt on the long Antiguan. In the very first match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he had 6/12, no one has matched those dream fingers so far. Alzarri was immediately on the shopping list of most franchise teams. He would have great appeal in CPL and also play in Bangladesh, South Africa and UAE leagues. Growing up, Alzarri’s grandmother, a scorer, took him to all games. She would tell everyone that her grandson would one day play Test cricket for the West Indies. It had all come true. About a year ago in 2022, West Indies Cricket released a video of Ambrose interviewing his favorite young fast bowler, fellow Antiguan Alzarri. Midway through the chat, the youngster asked the master about the path he must take to become a legend like him. Skill, patience, discipline and hard work were some of the points that came to mind for Ambrose. Alzarri says he loves Test cricket, it’s the format he enjoys the most. Ambrose is delighted, raising his unfeasibly long hands in the air, “Hallelujah, hallelujah… Amen”. In his natural, wise voice, he says to the impressionable young man, “Tell me today, tomorrow, or forever, it’s the real cricket.” It is the test of your skill, character and patience. That’s why it’s called Test.” Alzarri nods, clinging to every word Ambrose utters, looking like a believer. The West Indies have their man as Alzarri Joseph claims the wicket from India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/rYy7InNuqR Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) July 14, 2023 Back to his first spell for the Indian openers in the current India-West Indies series at Windsor Park. Those 5 overs at the start of the Indian innings had a wild wide ball, a bumper ball that sailed over the keeper, few short balls asking to be hit, yorkers without the deadly dip, easy half volleys, few good balls and 25 runs . It is likely that Ambrose would have turned off the television and sat on his porch, brooding. Test cricket is not easy, only “love” cannot bring success. Long spells with red balls in match conditions is the only way to get wickets. It’s an unfair comparison, but using Ambrose as a point of reference helps to understand how times have changed and how difficult it is to be a young pacesetter of all sizes. Since his debut seven years ago, Alzarri has played 28 Tests and taken 80 wickets. In the same period, Ambrose had played over 50 Tests and had 200 scalps. There is another statistic that explains why Alzarri can be pardoned for having a bad day bowling the red ball. So far the pacesetter has bowled 9857 deliveries with reds and over 10,000 with whites. His muscle memory doesn’t like the rule and length of the test match. Networks with franchise teams, which is the case most of the year, are always about trying variations. There are more West Indies players like Alzarri, who are willing to play Tests, but the planning and prioritization of decision makers does not allow them to do so. Not even the West Indies cricket board, or even the ICC, have a solution to the problems. With a T20 tournament every month, it’s getting harder and harder for boards to convince their players to play Tests. West Indies cricket chief Johnny Grave presented his dilemma in a recent podcast. “The money offered at leagues is not insignificant, $50,000 is $50,000,” he says, stressing that there was no time for players to even train to play four-day cricket. CPL, IPL, BBL, Abu Dhabi T10 – there were far too many lucrative options on the market. He gave possible solutions, but they were not convincing. Sending a white ball cricketer quickly to the red ball game, like Jos Butler, was one option. Asking players to attend a short camp before a test match was another. West Indies lost the plot. Early this year, the West Indies launched a legal inquiry after their disastrous performance at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The committee, which included batsman Brian Lara, South African coach Mickey Arthur and a senior judge, said: “It is not in the best interest of West Indies cricket for our best players to play in every global competition and for play the WI team on an optional basis.” They also issued a stern warning that if action is not taken in time, “the West Indies team could cease to exist”. However, within months the West Indies would be struck by a lightning bolt – for the first time they would fail to qualify for the 50 overs World Cup. Also in Tests they are on edge. It’s painful to see the West Indies slump, it’s painful to see club quality cricket in Tests. For Indian cricket fans, that glorious graveyard service seems to have finally come to an end. Thanks for the memories. Send feedback to [email protected]

