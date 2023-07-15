The Hawkeyes coaching salaries for 2023 have been revealed





College football fans understand that the sport is big business. The Big Ten hadreportedly signed a $7 billion TV deal in August 2022, though apparently the new conference commissioner is Tony Petitti still ironing out some fine print. Either way, rest assured that the Big Ten is well positioned to be above or on par with the SEC in terms of annual television distribution payouts by school. Buy Hawkeyes tickets That means a healthy windfall of cash for the University of Iowa athletic department, now and in the future. Meanwhile, fans have done their part to fill up Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes have Sold out 10 of their last 11 home games. With all that money flying around, the main bus drivers will of course earn their fair share. Here’s a breakdown of all Iowa football coaching salaries before bonuses heading into the 2023 season by Hawk central. The dollar figures for what Kirk Ferentz pays each of his 10 full-time assistants and strength coach were obtained last Thursday through an open records request from the USA TODAY Sports Network. Starting with head football coach Kirk Ferentz, here’s a look below at each Hawkeye coach’s salary for 2023 before bonuses. Kirk Ferentz, Head Coach

Salary 2023:$7 million Change in salary:No change in salary. Years in Iowa:Enters 25th season as Iowa’s head football coach. My thoughts:Kirk Ferentz is the all-time leader of Iowa football and routinely pits the Hawkeyes to win the Big Ten West. Fans are currently having second thoughts about the attack, but Kirk Ferentz’s full track record is pretty incredible. He has been the example of consistency in leading the Hawkeyes to 186 overall wins, 115 Big Ten wins, 20 bowl invites and 10 championship standings finishes. Phil Parker, defensive coordinator

Salary 2023:$1.4 million Change in salary:+ $100,000 (was $1.3 million, up 7.7%) Years in Iowa:Enters 12th season as Iowa defensive coordinator. My thoughts:Phil Parker is arguably the best assistant coach in all of college football. What he’s done with the Hawkeye defense is sensational. Last year’s unit finished second in both total defense and scoring defense. Parker’s defense looks like it’s going to get salty again heading into 2023. Brian Ferentz, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Salary 2023:$850,000 Change in salary:– $50,000 (down from $900,000, down 5.6%) Years in Iowa:Enters seventh season as Iowa offensive coordinator. My thoughts:The fact that Iowa had to set specific performance goals for Brian Ferentz says it all. He and the Hawkeyes need to average 25 points or more per game or it’s probably the end of the road as the OC in Iowa City. Seth Wallace, Assistant Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Salary 2023:$755,000 Change in salary:+$55,000 (was $700,000, up 7.9%) Years in Iowa:Entered eight seasons as Iowa linebackers coach and seventh as assistant defensive coordinator. My thoughts:Every member of the technical staff deserves a flower. It just so happens to Seth Wallace that he and Iowa are coming off a season that saw Jack Campbell become the program’s first-ever Butkus Award winner. So the stock is definitely at an all-time high here with Seth Wallace. Raimond Braithwaite, Strength and Conditioning

Salary 2023:$725,000 Change in salary:+$50,000 (was $675,000, up 7.4%) Years in Iowa:Enters fourth season as Iowa strength and conditioning director. My thoughts:Raimond Braithwaite took over in the aftermath of Iowa’s farewell with longtime strength coach Chris Doyle. The returns were positive for Braithwaite since then and Iowa remains a program known for its internal development. LeVar Woods, special teams coordinator

Salary 2023:$700,000 Change in salary:+$75,000 (was $625,000, up 12%) Years in Iowa:Enters seventh season as Iowa special teams coordinator. My thoughts:There is probably no more respected special teams coordinator in America. Season after season, LeVar Woods has ranked the Hawkeyes among the best in the country in the special teams. Hence, he has become a trendy name in potential head coaching searches. Many Hawkeye fans hope that LeVar Woods becomes Iowa’s next head football coach. George Barnett, offensive line

Salary 2023:$645,000 Change in salary:+$45,000 (was $600,000, up 7.5%) Years in Iowa: Entering third season as Iowa offensive line coach. My thoughts:Like the offensive coordinator, fans are ready to see George Barnett deliver some results ahead of time. Iowa is known for producing some of the strongest offensive linemen in the country year after year. George Barnett saw Tyler Linderbaum leave as a first-round NFL draft selection by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2021 season, but the results outside of Linderbaum individually have not been great. Iowa’s offense ranked 124th in rushing last season. Kelvin Bell, Defense Line

Salary 2023:$620,000 Change in salary:+$45,000 (was $575,000, up 7.8%) Years in Iowa:Entering fifth season as Iowa defensive line coach. My thoughts:Kelvin Bell leads what is said to be one of the team’s best position groups in 2023. Names like Deontae Craig, Noah Shannon, Aaron Graves, Logan Lee, Yahya Black, Joe Evans and Ethan Hurkett should make Bell’s job relatively easy this season to make. Give Kelvin credit, he’s developed quite a line of defense. Kelton Copeland, Wide receivers

Salary 2023:$495,000 Change in salary:+$35,000 (was $460,000, up 7.6%) Years in Iowa:Going into eight seasons as Iowa wide receivers coach. My thoughts:After back-to-back seasons where passing and receiving yardage was hard to come by, Kelton Copeland and Iowa are hoping for a breakthrough. Although Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV made it to the transfer portal, the Hawkeyes went out and brought in talented pass catchers Seth Anderson and Kaleb Brown. With Cade McNamara as the triggerman, are big receivers back in Iowa City? Jay Niemann, Assistant Defense Line/Recruitment

Salary 2023: $495,000 Change in salary:+$35,000 (was $460,000, up 7.6%) Years in Iowa:Entering fifth season as assistant defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator. My thoughts:Again, things are going so well defensively for Iowa that you have to feel like Jay Niemann is doing a great job in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes continue to turn raw players into star defenders. In addition, names like Cooper DeJean and Xavier Nwankpa were highly rated defensive signers that should make this Iowa defense one of the Big Ten and the best in the country. Ladell Betts, Running Backs

Salary 2023:$410,000 Change in salary:$30,000 (was $380,000, up 7.9%) Years in Iowa:Enters third season as Iowa running backs coach. My thoughts:Led by rising sophomore Kaleb Johnson, Iowa has a star in the making in the backfield. Leshon Williams is also a strong runner. Hopefully, Hawkeye’s offensive line will help this duo shine in 2023. Abdul Hodge, Tight Ends / Fullbacks

Salary 2023:$325,000 Change in salary:+$50,000 (was $275,000, up 15.4%) Years in Iowa:Entering second season as Iowa tight ends and fullbacks coach. My thoughts:Abdul Hodge showed last season that he was more than ready for the opportunity. Sam LaPorta was once again top of the Big Ten and he has Iowa fans at ease with Luke Lachey taking over. Oh, and it went and landed Michigan hand over Erick All to join Lachey as one of the best duos in the country. Contact/follow us@HawkeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atFacebookto follow the continued coverage of Iowa news, notes and views. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

