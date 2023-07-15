Sports
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon; US Open jokes about tennis
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be avid tennis fans. The pair were seen on the 13th day of the ongoing Wimbledon tennis championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday. This sighting also allowed US Open to make a tennis joke about the pair. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Supports SAG AFTRA Strike, Shares Message: I Stand With My Union And Colleagues)
Three weeks ago, Priyanka posted a photo of Nick playing with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Father’s Day. The photo came from London. Now the pair have visited the mecca of tennis in the UK as spectators.
Who wore what
Priyanka was spotted in a dark green and black dress with black pants. Nick wore a beige suit. The two paired their clothes with sunglasses. Priyanka was also seen carrying a white handbag.
In another still, they could be seen chilling in the Royal Box, where Priyanka clicked a picture of their tickets. However, the actor has not yet posted them on her social media.
The US Open tennis joke
The US Open Instagram handle posted a collage of Priyanka and Nick from their performance at the 2018 US Open and their recent performance at Wimbledon respectively. The caption of the post read, “Do you think they’ll have tennis in the year 3000?” —Priyanka to Nick (probably).”
Priyanka and Nick also attended the 2018 US Open
Priyanka and Nick attended the 2018 US Open in New York with their whole family. They were joined by Priyanka’s mother, film producer and doctor Madhu Chopra, and Nick’s brother, singer Joe Jonas and his wife, actor Sophie Turner. They cheered on friend Serena Williams as the best tennis player took on Karoline Pliskova.
Priyanka’s Upcoming Projects
Priyanka was last seen starring in Prime Video’s spy thriller series Citadel, created by Russo Brothers, and Love Again, a romantic comedy opposite Sam Heughan in cinemas. She will next be seen in the Hollywood action comedy Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is reportedly eloped from the Bollywood buddy road movie Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The speculated reason is her dedication to filming season 2 of Citadel.
ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/priyanka-chopra-and-nick-jonas-attend-wimbledon-us-open-cracks-a-tennis-joke-101689429079373.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When is the next UK heat wave?
- After the Bollywood film Bad Boy, Amrin is ready to mark her debut in the south | Kannada Movie News
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon; US Open jokes about tennis
- Men’s Blouses Aren’t As Scary As They Look, Here’s Why
- Big US banks reap windfall profits from Federal Reserve rate hike
- Movies and TV shows hit by strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters
- Pakistan. Imran Khan complains about the “total repression” of the party | Taiwan News
- Foreign trips of Modi and Manmohan: Who traveled the most?
- A note on the question: Making money and music
- The Hawkeyes coaching salaries for 2023 have been revealed
- Fashion Friday: deciphering the dress code
- Travel gear for Amazon Prime Day