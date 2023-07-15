Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon; US Open jokes about tennis

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be avid tennis fans. The pair were seen on the 13th day of the ongoing Wimbledon tennis championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday. This sighting also allowed US Open to make a tennis joke about the pair. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Supports SAG AFTRA Strike, Shares Message: I Stand With My Union And Colleagues) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Wimbledon

Three weeks ago, Priyanka posted a photo of Nick playing with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Father’s Day. The photo came from London. Now the pair have visited the mecca of tennis in the UK as spectators.

Who wore what

Priyanka was spotted in a dark green and black dress with black pants. Nick wore a beige suit. The two paired their clothes with sunglasses. Priyanka was also seen carrying a white handbag.

In another still, they could be seen chilling in the Royal Box, where Priyanka clicked a picture of their tickets. However, the actor has not yet posted them on her social media.

The US Open tennis joke

The US Open Instagram handle posted a collage of Priyanka and Nick from their performance at the 2018 US Open and their recent performance at Wimbledon respectively. The caption of the post read, “Do you think they’ll have tennis in the year 3000?” —Priyanka to Nick (probably).”

Priyanka and Nick also attended the 2018 US Open

Priyanka and Nick attended the 2018 US Open in New York with their whole family. They were joined by Priyanka’s mother, film producer and doctor Madhu Chopra, and Nick’s brother, singer Joe Jonas and his wife, actor Sophie Turner. They cheered on friend Serena Williams as the best tennis player took on Karoline Pliskova.

Priyanka’s Upcoming Projects

Priyanka was last seen starring in Prime Video’s spy thriller series Citadel, created by Russo Brothers, and Love Again, a romantic comedy opposite Sam Heughan in cinemas. She will next be seen in the Hollywood action comedy Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is reportedly eloped from the Bollywood buddy road movie Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The speculated reason is her dedication to filming season 2 of Citadel.

