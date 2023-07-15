Three rowers from Syracuse on their way to the U23 World Championships





Three rowers from Syracuse University will compete at the upcoming 2023 World Under-23 Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from July 19 to 23. Emerging juniors Lachlan Doust (Australia), Sean McHugh (New Zealand) and Joe Willis (Great Britain) have made the selection for their respective home country. “What a well-deserved honor it is for these three to represent their home country at the U23 World Championships,” said Head Coach of Syracuse. Dave Reisman said. “They all said in their first year that U23s was a goal and they worked towards it and made it happen. I’m so incredibly happy for them,” The five-day regatta takes place on the artificial canal of Plovdiv with a total length of 2,300 meters and is designed to meet today’s requirements for hosting major water sports events. The track’s location is nestled among natural forests to provide fair and equal conditions on all lanes. Born in Willoughby, Australia, Doust earned an invitation to U23 trials this summer and was part of the eighth men’s squad to represent Australia in Plovdiv later this month. Elected captain for the 2023-24 season, Doust helped Syracuse to its second consecutive fifth-place finish at the IRA Championship Regatta in June. “There is no greater honor than representing Australia’s Green & Gold at the upcoming U23 World Championships,” said Doust. “The team has trained hard together and we look forward to showing what we are capable of.” Born in Wokingham, England, Willis was selected for the Great Britain men’s eight for the upcoming U23 World Championship. It is Willis’ first time representing GB on an international stage. He placed ninth in 2019 at the GB Rowing U23 singles trials as an 18-year-old. Willis sat five seats in the Orange Varsity 8 placing 5the at the IRA Championship Regatta and was a key member of the crew that secured Syracuse’s first medal at Eastern Sprints in over 40 years on May 14. “I’ve been working to get into a GB Worlds boat since I was 17 years old,” Willis said. “By working very hard on myself as an athlete and rower over the past four years, I managed to reach my goal, which seemed impossible in those four years, but I succeeded. The feeling is unreal, but I didn’t alone and I owe everything to those who supported and guided me during that time.” Willis and Doust will race in the same event at U23s at the end of the month. “To be able to say I’m in Britain’s 8+ and will be racing against a very good friend of mine excites me,” added Doust. “I am very happy for Lachlan [Doust] as we have shared similar experiences over the past two years as we rowed together to get where we are today. Making the team was the first part, now we have to perform in front of the whole world,” added Willis. “I’m really looking forward to it!” McHugh makes his Rowing New Zealand U23 debut as a member of the coxed four. The Auckland, New Zealand native helped lead Syracuse’s 2V8+ to an eighth-place finish at the IRA Championships. For more information on the 2023 World Under-23 Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, visit the event’s website here.

