2023 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings and Analysis





2023 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings and Positional Outlook The “Big Three” at Fantasy QB this season is the same trio that held the position last year. Mahomes, Allen, and Hurts will be the top three QBs taken in most drafts, and the order they are selected may vary in each draft. All can be picked in the first two rounds or so in leagues that require one starting quarterback. Mahomes and Allen were the only players at the position to score 400 points last season, and Hurts was one of only two QBs to average more than 25 fantasy points per game. Allen has finished as a top 2 QB in each of the past three seasons and Mahomes is the best pure passer around. Hurts rushed to 23 TDs over the last two seasons and led all QBs in points per game in 2022 with 25.6. You can’t go wrong taking one of those three as first QB when you decide to aim for one of the elite players at the position early on. My next two QBs on 4 and 5 are almost equal to QB4 and 4A. I’ll be very happy to take Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields if they’re not aiming for or in a position to field one of the top 3. Jackson averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game last season and will now go to work with his best-ever pass-catching crew in 2023. Regular top tight end Mark Andrews will now be complemented by a wide receiver trio of Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr. and exciting rookie Zay Flowers. Beckham will still attract a lot of defensive attention and Bateman should become a reliable target for Jackson. Fields amazingly ranked seventh in the NFL with 1,143 rushing yards in 2022, adding eight rushing TDs. The addition of veteran WR DJ Moore to the WR squad also improves the outlook for the third-year up-and-coming Chicago Bears star’s passing. He clearly has a great rush and could be a real fantasy football difference maker for those aggressively aiming for a top 5 QB shot at Fields this season. Joe Burrow threw a career-high 35 TD passes last season, and he’s a high statistic floor passer to go just outside the top 5. He and Justin Herbert round out the top 7 QBs you would expect to see in the first four rounds of many one-QB starter league drafts. Herbert is certainly capable of showing much of the form that racked up 5,014 passing yards and 38 TD passes in 2021. Trevor Lawrence benefited greatly from working with Doug Pederson and his assistants in 2022 as he finished QB8 overall. A better finish is certainly achievable in his second season under Pederson. Former All-Pro Falcon Calvin Ridley will now work atop one of the deepest pass-catching crews in the AFC. Daniel Jones rushed for over 700 yards and seven touchdowns on his way to a QB9 finish last season, and his receiving group has added TE Darren Waller, who recently had a few 1,100-yard seasons. Dallas’ Dak Prescott rounds out my top 10 as he may be on his way to a really good year with Mike McCarthy calling the plays and Brandin Cooks being installed as the ideal No. 2 WR the Cowboys have been looking for in recent seasons . Experienced fantasy players always have their eye on QBs with significant rushing promise. Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson can make an immediate and impressive fantasy contribution in that regard. Once we get outside the top 10 QBs, there are still some good options to consider, but you may also want to target a top QB2 from the 16 to 20 range for further insurance or streaming purposes. Tua Tagovailoa is a perfect fit for Mike McDaniels offense in Miami and he has one of the best WR combinations in the NFL with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If he doesn’t miss much time in 2023, it’s possible Tagovailoa could challenge to become a top 5 fantasy QB. Deshaun Watson will open the season as Cleveland’s starter in 2023 and the sophomore Brown was a top 5 fantasy QB when we last saw him play a full campaign in 2020. Kirk Cousins ​​finished QB7 last season and is one of the better higher-end QB2 types available outside the top 12 or so.

