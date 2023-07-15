‘A huge moment for you and Czech tennis’: Wimbledon latest social buzz





Marketa Vondrousova broke new ground in London on Saturday, becoming the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era after her 6-4, 6-4 upset of Ons Jabeur in the Center Court final. Wimbledon: Results|pulls|Order of play Vondrousova had only won four grass court games in her entire professional career before these two weeks, but she knocked out five seeded players in her seven-game run to her first Grand Slam singles title. The southpaw Czech, who finished second at Roland Garros in 2019, is now expected to make her Top 10 debut in Monday’s updated rankings. It is a huge comeback for Vondrousova, who missed six months of action last year with a wrist injury. Read more: Five things you should know about Marketa Vondrousova Social media lit up with compliments for Vondrousova – as well as second Jabeur – including from a bevy of the current Top 10: Great tournament Marketa! Congratulations Iga Witek (@iga_swiatek) July 15, 2023 Marketaaaaaaaaaa

What a comeback after some complicated years Congratulations on Wimbledon a great tournament! @Wimbledon #WIMBLEDON Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) July 15, 2023 Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victory And sending Us a big hug, your time will surely come Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 15, 2023 And of course there was a chat with the Princess of Wales herself after the game. This is why we love Wimbledon A great performance from both players. Well done Marketa Vondrousova on your first @wimbledon title! And you can hold Ons Jabeur with your head held high after a tournament to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/k1RxNj3l8Z The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2023 More stars added to the congratulations, led by the most recent unseeded 1963 Wimbledon finalist (before the Open Era even started), the legendary Billie Jean King. Despite a strong start @Ons_Jabeur struggled to execute her strategy against Vondrousova’s strong and varied play. Congratulations to Marketa #Vondrousova for a well-deserved win. Also hats off to Us – you’ll make it someday! Keep shining #Wimbledon Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) July 15, 2023 Shattered for Us, but what a comeback for Marketa from all her injuries! Congratulations Market!! Daria Saville (@daria_gav) July 15, 2023 More to come…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/3592078/-a-huge-moment-for-you-and-czech-tennis-wimbledon-final-social-buzz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos