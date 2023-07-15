



Former Vernon hockey coach appeals sexual assault conviction Keith Chase was convicted in October 2022 of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl Keith Chase was on the red carpet at a 60th anniversary of Vernon junior hockey at Kal Tire Place in 2021. (Morning Star file photo) A Vernon businessman and former hockey coach has set a date for his appeal against a conviction for sexual assault against a minor. Keith Chase, owner of Chasers Bottle Depot in Vernon, was found guilty in March 2022 of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who played for a hockey team he coached. The alleged attack took place in 2004 at Chase’s home the night before a game. Chase was sentenced to 23 months in prison in the BC Supreme Court on October 28, 2022. He appealed that sentence on the same day and was granted bail a few days later. Chases’ appeal will now be heard by the BC Court of Appeal in Vancouver on Oct. 20, the BC Prosecution Service confirms. Chase is appealing for the conviction to be overturned and a new trial. He argues that the trial judge erred in failing to properly address the inconsistencies between the complainant’s police statement and her testimony at trial. Brendan Shykora hockey assaultVernon Sign up for a free account today and get top headlines delivered to your inbox Monday through Saturday.



