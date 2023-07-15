CBS Sports ink deal to broadcast Major League Cricket games this summer

Major League Cricket has announced a partnership with CBS Sports to broadcast games from the American league’s inaugural season.

The Texas Super Kings took on the LA Knight Riders on the opening night of the league this week and soon the stars of the league will be seen on television in the US.

Starting July 17, when the Texas Super Kings face MI New York, the games will be broadcast live on CBS Sports with a full broadcast team.

“Major League Cricket showcases the very best players of the second most popular sport in the world playing right here in America,” Major League Cricket co-founder Vijay Srinivasan said in a press release.

“Billions of fans around the world love this sport, and we’re excited to bring adrenaline-packed games that take place in July to sold-out venues in Texas and North Carolina to the broad audience that CBS Sports Network reaches.”

Thousands of adoring fans showed up for a successful first night in Grand Prairie, Texas

American Ali Khan (left) got the huge moment to bowl the first pitch of the competition

Fans watch as Milind Kumar stops the ball at the boundary during Thursday’s game

The network’s broadcast team won’t feature American voices, though longtime cricket fans will likely recognize some of the names coming to CBS Sports.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is one of the broadcasters, along with Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar and ex-New Zealand international Danny Morrison.

Former Zimbabwean international Mpumelelo Mbangwa, South African broadcaster Natalie Germanos, Welsh announcer Alan Wilkins and Barbadian Nikhil Uttamchandani will also be involved.

There are six teams in the league, which also includes representatives from San Francisco, Washington and Seattle.

On Saturday, the San Francisco Unicorns will play the Seattle Orcas before the Super Kings take on the Washington Freedom the following day.

The Knight Riders will also face MI New York on Sunday.

For the next two weeks, games will be played in Grand Prairie, Texas and Morrisville, North Carolina.