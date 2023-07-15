Why South Carolina’s Soccer Recruiting Delay Isn’t a Cause for Concern





COLUMBIA After kicking off the 2024 hiring cycle with a cluster of big pledges, South Carolina football’s momentum has cooled since the end of spring training. Despite being named finalists for both players, the Gamecocks lost 4-star wide receiver Keylen Adams to Virginia Tech on Thursday, then 4-star running back Braylen Russell picked Arkansas on Friday. South Carolina ended a two-month four-commitment drought in June, but that pales in comparison to the seven four-star players who committed between January and March. Still, there is no reason to panic for Gamecocks fans. Coach Shane Beamer is known as a strong recruiter, and his 2023 drawing class was ranked No. 16 nationally, the program’s highest rating since 2012. The class included 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the first 5-star signer of Beamer’s tenure and the program’s only former 5-star signer. star currently on the Gamecocks’ roster. What the ranking says After rising to No. 7 in the national recruiting rankings in April, South Carolina has quickly dropped to No. 20. The Gamecocks have yet to land any 5-star candidates, though that’s not unusual considering only eight of the top 20 classes have at least one An. The bigger red flag is the lack of new commitments: The Gamecocks have only added one 4-star player since April, plus three 3-stars, one of whom is a gambler, and another who is outside the top 1,000 nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Including Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC next season, South Carolina’s class in 2024 has also fallen from fifth in the conference to eighth. The group is led by eight four-star contenders, including five of the top seven recruits in the state, but Clemson’s number 14 shows that missing those players won’t have much of an impact on the Gamecocks’ rival in the state. Gamecocks still in the mix While South Carolina’s recruiting hasn’t looked nearly as dominant as it did earlier this year, a lot could change in the months before the early signing period kicks off in December. The Gamecocks did not land Harbor until National Signing Day in February. Despite the delay, they still make it onto players’ finalist lists and were beaten only to Adams and Russell by schools in the players’ home state. The reality is that South Carolina is still in the process of becoming nationally relevant again. The Gamecocks have not signed a class higher than No. 15 since 2009, and Beamer inherited a class that contained zero 4 or 5 stars and No. 56 when hired in 2021. A drop out of the top 20 in 2024 would be a bad sign, but Beamer has so far earned the benefit of the doubt. GAMECOCKS RECRUITMENT:Five South Carolina football goals Shane Beamer needs to land in the 2024 recruiting class The biggest goals are over Missing out on Adams and Russell certainly wasn’t ideal, but South Carolina has plenty of options left in the 2024 class. Dylan Stewart, a 5-star edge rusher from Washington, D.C., named the Gamecocks on June 23 in his top five, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Miami, and they are finalists alongside Penn State and Wisconsin for No. 4 offensive lineman Liam Andrews. Missing on Adams leaves the door open for 4-star wide receiver Jonathan Paylor, who is strongly projected to South Carolina by 247Sports. The program is also battling Alabama for 4 star athlete Daniel Hill. The Gamecocks are finalists for six 4-star players plus Stewart.

