AHS Student Pushes For CHSAA Sanction For Girls’ Hockey | News

The under-19 girls’ team stands out among their Aspen Junior Hockey peers at events such as Photo Day, or when the Stanley Cup made its way to the Lewis Ice Arena for photo opportunities. Among the sea of ​​green and yellow trimmed jerseys of younger athletes around them, much more in line with the Leafs brand, their black jerseys with red accent colors from the Aspen High School Skiers show there’s something different about this team.

The team consists primarily of Aspen High athletes and is not sponsored by the school. The Colorado High School Activities Association, the governing body of high school athletics, does not recognize it. For now, girls are relegated to trying out for boys’ teams or playing on a club team.

AHS incoming sophomore Bella Simeone is pushing for that to change.

A lot of us who play girls’ hockey really want to be a part of high school, Simeone said. We won states this year, but it’s not a real state championship, which is one of the more demoralizing things. You don’t get that recognition. You don’t get like the guys get or cheer where they get paraded when they win. They get their trophies, we just get a pat on the back and that’s it.

When the U19 Leafs won their state championship in the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association in February, they were recognized on AHS social media accounts and their banner was brought to the school. But after a season of self-driving to games or driving with parents without access to school buses for team use and paying club fees in lieu of cheaper varsity sports expenses, the team did not get a police-supervised parade like some of the school’s previous state champions. to have.

In Simeone’s mind, and in some of her teammates’ and even opponents’ minds, there is a clear line in the sand and frustration over not getting the resources and recognition from their school.

AHS Athletic Director John Castrese said the school provides some support, such as equipment, but there is no link between the school and the club. Simeone said players on the team also received varsity letters.

Simeone believes the program would benefit from falling under the varsity sports umbrella and is circulating a community petition, supported by Castrese and under the name of Aspen Highschool, to promote the desire for girls’ varsity hockey in the area. demonstrate. As of Friday afternoon, the petition had 431 signatures before reaching its next goal of 500. The results of the petition have no official bearing on the outcome of sanctioning the sport.

Meanwhile, after consulting with Simeone, Castrese has begun talking with his colleagues in the Western Slope League to put the concept of presenting girls’ hockey as a sanctions candidate for CHSAA on the league’s agenda for its August meeting. He said the discussion will be about on-site feasibility, and if so, will be followed by contacting the Centennial League, which includes Denver-area schools such as Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen, about collaboration on a possible pilot program.

If we can make it work, I fully support it, Castrese said. As for the numbers, we need to look at the numbers and see if we can sponsor and sustain a program for years, not just for the next two years and then let it fall apart.

According to Assistant Commissioner Justin Saylor, CHSAA must approve a new sport if it is first presented to the Board of Directors and then to the members of the General Legislative Council for the formation of a pilot program to test interest and feasibility. After two years in pilot, the sport will then go back to members for an approval vote. In 2019, CHSAA approved unified bowling, wrestling for girls, and volleyball for boys. It is currently programming girls’ flag football.

The Legislative Council does not meet until January, meaning a potential pilot program could not start until the 2024-25 school year at the earliest. On that timeline, if all goes well, girls’ hockey could go to council for sanctions for the 2026-27 school year.

Then there is the question on the club side: players moving from club to varsity would result in a loss of income. For AJH, the approach to support is one of balance.

We were obviously always in favor of trying to get things even, but at the same time it would be a hit in our revenue for our programming, which is small to begin with, said AJH executive Harlan Pratt.

Pratt said there have been some investigative discussions between the Colorado Girls Hockey League, a subgroup of CAHA, and CHSAA about what the sanctions process might look like. He also said he wasn’t sure a varsity program could provide the same level of competition as clubs or groups like the Mountain Select team, a traveling club that draws top players from local mountain towns.

There are questions to answer and a process to follow, but if girls’ hockey eventually falls under the CHSAA umbrella, Simeone and Aspen could be the starting point.

Simeones’ petition can be found at change.org/p/recognizing-girls-hockey-as-an-official-chasa-sport.

Once you’re in high school, a lot of the fun of high school sports is getting that two-sport recognition or acknowledgment from the school that you played a sport and you tried it instead of everyone forgetting about it it, Simeone said.