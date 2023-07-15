Connect with us

Sports

AHS Student Pushes For CHSAA Sanction For Girls’ Hockey | News

AHS Student Pushes For CHSAA Sanction For Girls’ Hockey | News

 


The under-19 girls’ team stands out among their Aspen Junior Hockey peers at events such as Photo Day, or when the Stanley Cup made its way to the Lewis Ice Arena for photo opportunities. Among the sea of ​​green and yellow trimmed jerseys of younger athletes around them, much more in line with the Leafs brand, their black jerseys with red accent colors from the Aspen High School Skiers show there’s something different about this team.

The team consists primarily of Aspen High athletes and is not sponsored by the school. The Colorado High School Activities Association, the governing body of high school athletics, does not recognize it. For now, girls are relegated to trying out for boys’ teams or playing on a club team.

AHS incoming sophomore Bella Simeone is pushing for that to change.

A lot of us who play girls’ hockey really want to be a part of high school, Simeone said. We won states this year, but it’s not a real state championship, which is one of the more demoralizing things. You don’t get that recognition. You don’t get like the guys get or cheer where they get paraded when they win. They get their trophies, we just get a pat on the back and that’s it.

When the U19 Leafs won their state championship in the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association in February, they were recognized on AHS social media accounts and their banner was brought to the school. But after a season of self-driving to games or driving with parents without access to school buses for team use and paying club fees in lieu of cheaper varsity sports expenses, the team did not get a police-supervised parade like some of the school’s previous state champions. to have.

In Simeone’s mind, and in some of her teammates’ and even opponents’ minds, there is a clear line in the sand and frustration over not getting the resources and recognition from their school.

AHS Athletic Director John Castrese said the school provides some support, such as equipment, but there is no link between the school and the club. Simeone said players on the team also received varsity letters.

Simeone believes the program would benefit from falling under the varsity sports umbrella and is circulating a community petition, supported by Castrese and under the name of Aspen Highschool, to promote the desire for girls’ varsity hockey in the area. demonstrate. As of Friday afternoon, the petition had 431 signatures before reaching its next goal of 500. The results of the petition have no official bearing on the outcome of sanctioning the sport.

Meanwhile, after consulting with Simeone, Castrese has begun talking with his colleagues in the Western Slope League to put the concept of presenting girls’ hockey as a sanctions candidate for CHSAA on the league’s agenda for its August meeting. He said the discussion will be about on-site feasibility, and if so, will be followed by contacting the Centennial League, which includes Denver-area schools such as Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen, about collaboration on a possible pilot program.

If we can make it work, I fully support it, Castrese said. As for the numbers, we need to look at the numbers and see if we can sponsor and sustain a program for years, not just for the next two years and then let it fall apart.

According to Assistant Commissioner Justin Saylor, CHSAA must approve a new sport if it is first presented to the Board of Directors and then to the members of the General Legislative Council for the formation of a pilot program to test interest and feasibility. After two years in pilot, the sport will then go back to members for an approval vote. In 2019, CHSAA approved unified bowling, wrestling for girls, and volleyball for boys. It is currently programming girls’ flag football.

The Legislative Council does not meet until January, meaning a potential pilot program could not start until the 2024-25 school year at the earliest. On that timeline, if all goes well, girls’ hockey could go to council for sanctions for the 2026-27 school year.

Then there is the question on the club side: players moving from club to varsity would result in a loss of income. For AJH, the approach to support is one of balance.

We were obviously always in favor of trying to get things even, but at the same time it would be a hit in our revenue for our programming, which is small to begin with, said AJH executive Harlan Pratt.

Pratt said there have been some investigative discussions between the Colorado Girls Hockey League, a subgroup of CAHA, and CHSAA about what the sanctions process might look like. He also said he wasn’t sure a varsity program could provide the same level of competition as clubs or groups like the Mountain Select team, a traveling club that draws top players from local mountain towns.

There are questions to answer and a process to follow, but if girls’ hockey eventually falls under the CHSAA umbrella, Simeone and Aspen could be the starting point.

Simeones’ petition can be found at change.org/p/recognizing-girls-hockey-as-an-official-chasa-sport.

Once you’re in high school, a lot of the fun of high school sports is getting that two-sport recognition or acknowledgment from the school that you played a sport and you tried it instead of everyone forgetting about it it, Simeone said.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.aspendailynews.com/news/ahs-student-pushes-for-chsaa-sanction-of-girls-hockey/article_54c886c6-230a-11ee-89bb-63a98bbf3b1c.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: