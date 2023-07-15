Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4: Goa Challengers take first victory over Delhi

Harmeet Desai kept his nerve in a thrilling battle against top Indian striker Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to take Goa Challengers to their maiden victory against Dabang Delhi TTC in IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

The franchise-based competition, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017.

Shri Kiren Rijiju, the Honorable Minister of Earth Sciences of the Union, also visited IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4, powered by DafaNews, and saw some captivating action as Goa Challengers defeated Dabang Delhi TTC by 10-5 team points.

Harmeet was the key player for Goa Challengers as he recorded a stunning win against Sathiyan 3-0 in the fourth match (Men’s Singles) of the tie after winning the Mixed Doubles match with Suthasini Sawetta but to give his franchise an unassailable 8 -4 lead. .

Both Harmeet and Sathiyan played offensively from the start. They used their forehands to good effect as the crowd applauded in awe at their top-notch skills on the table. In the end it was Harmeet who won the opening game 11-8 before winning the second with an even better score of 11-5.

The third game went to the wire as both paddlers battled for every point. However, the momentum worked in Harmeet’s favor as he took it 11-10 to win the tie for Goa Challengers.

After Harmeet’s remarkable win, Suthasini played the final match (Women’s Singles) of the tie and secured a 2-1 (11-7, 11-9, 8-11) victory against Barbora Balazova to take the Goan franchise into an even more better position. position in the ranking.

Earlier, Alvaro Robles of Goa Challengers faced Jon Persson in the first game (men’s singles) of the tie and won it 2-1, earning his franchise two valuable team points.

Robles started the tie strong as he used a solid defense to defy Persson’s strong forehand shots. He then used a combination of precise attacks to win the first game 11-9 before the Swedish paddler staged a strong comeback to win the second game 11-8 with quick rallies.

In the final game, Robles was at the top of his game as he gave Persson no breathing room and won 11-4 to give his franchise a winning start in the tie.

Photo Courtesy – Ultimate Table Tennis

In the second match (Women’s Singles) of the tie, Sreeja Akula of Dabang Delhi TTC recorded a thrilling 2-1 win against Reeth Tennison.

Reeth was ahead on the scorecard at the start of the game, but Sreeja quickly fought back with her precise backhands and solid defense to win the first game 11-7. The Goan paddler used the same attack strategy in the second game and this time it worked to her advantage.

Sreeja failed to return Reeth’s savage shots with absolute precision to lose the match 6-11. The third game was the most exciting of them all, as both players didn’t give each other an inch with their offensive intent. In the end it was Sreeja who kept the guts to win the game 11-9 to bring the score to 3-3 team points.

The Goan paddlers continued their positive intent in the third match (Mixed Doubles) as Harmeet and Sawettabut beat the pair of Sathiyan and Barbora Balazova 2-1 to put their franchise back in the lead 5-4 in the tie.

Harmeet and Suthasini seemed to be in complete control from the start as they won the first game 11-2 with excellent coordination. Also in the second game, the duo of Sathiyan and Barbora lacked precision. They lost the second game 6-11 before winning the third game 11-4 to keep their franchise tied.

All Season 4 tapes begin airing at 7:30 PM on Sports 18 and streamed on JioCinema. The tickets are available through BookMyShow.

Dabang Delhi TTC 5-10 Goa Challengers

Jon Persson 1-2 Alvaro Robles (9-11, 11-8, 4-11)

Sreeja Akula 2-1 Reeth Tennison (11-7, 6-11, 11-9)

Sathiyan/Barbora 1-2 Harmeet/Suthasini (2-11, 6-11, 11-4)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 0-3 Harmeet Desai (8-11, 5-11, 10-11)

Barbara Balazova 1-2 Suthasini Sawettabut (7-11, 9-11, 11-8)

Ultimate press release on table tennis