



Comment on this story Remark You are reading the Todays Opinions newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox. Checking with that guy Joe Biden A Post-ABC News poll published in February found that 62 percent of Americans believed that Joe Biden had accomplished little or nothing as president. But this week, a number of our columnists have praised Biden for his accomplishments or ideas, all from different perspectives. Would things start to change (again!) for old Dark Brandon? Catherine Rampel sees a president who has ignored what she calls crazy, , heterodox ideas from progressives to solve rising inflation by instead pursuing a policy of boring textbook economics, especially by letting the Fed do its job by strategically setting interest rates to increase. The result: cooling inflation, super low unemployment and no recession so far. The president has been great at staying away from the FBI, Catherine writes. An enthusiastic one, on the other hand Perry Bacon sees Biden as promoting policies that are the way to go more more progressive than its predecessors, from free lunches for students to a crackdown on junk costs for consumers. Progressive ideas are now truly mainstream and are pushing the United States in a more equal and equitable direction, Perry writes. However, given the mixed support for these ideas among Democrats and opposition Republicans, he argues it's unclear so far whether they will prove to be a new direction for the party or just a blowout. Enough about Biden's work at home, what about his leadership abroad? Maximum boot compares and contrasts the president's recent visit to Helsinki, to celebrate Finland's accession to NATO membership, with Donald Trump's buddy act with Vladimir Putin in the same city five years ago. For Max, the very different tenors of the two visits say everything about why Biden has been so great for US national security: he came not to bow to Putin, but to stand against him and not to undermine NATO but to to strengthen her. On a similar note, Farid Zakaria notes that when Biden was asked to run for a second term in a recent interview for Fareeds TV show, he focused exclusively on foreign affairs. Like anyone who wants to be president Biden has a healthy ego and he's wanted the job since he was a young man but I think it's fair to say he's also driven by a sense that the future of the international order is in progress. the line, writes Fareed. Republicans, meanwhile, are becoming increasingly isolationist, with a waning willingness to stick their necks out to promote order abroad. For Fareed, this means that this next election could have implications far beyond our own borders. Tired of baseball? Do you wish American football had a little more international flair? Well, get ready major league cricketwhich launched this week in Texas. If you think of cricket as an endless game with no winner, you might think of Test Cricket, says cricket journalist Matt Thacker in an op-ed (because where cricket goes, cricket journalism must of course follow). What arrives here, he explains, is a newer variety called Twenty20 or T20 cricket, with three-hour matches, stunning athleticism and all the razzamatazz you'd expect from a sporting event in the United States. It's a particularly exciting debut not only for Britons, but also for the Indian, Pakistani and Caribbean immigrant communities in the United States, who make up some of the most passionate cricket fans and some of whom support the new league as investors. From graphic reporter Youyou Zhou's data-driven story about Canada's new initiative to pick up thousands of skilled workers working in the United States under job-dependent visas and give them just 60 days to find new sponsored work, when they get fired. This is a population of immigrants that the United States should want to keep. Most work in computer related jobs. Others work in jobs that require specialized skills, such as doctors, professors, accountants and managers, Youyou writes. Instead, our country offers these workers (and their families) so little security that an entirely different country taps into them as a resource. The editorial argues why states should ban utility shutdowns in our increasingly hotter summers, which in some places can be just as deadly without air conditioning as a winter without heat. Dana Milbank writes about the spectacle of conservative FBI Director Christopher A. Wray confronting some of the more imaginative House Republicans during a hearing filled with crazy allegations based on lies.

Jason Willick writes about the usefulness of seeing our relationship with Ukraine as operating on the Israeli model.

George Will is not a fan of Donald Trump, calling him as stale as a month-old sourdough crust. He's also not a fan of Ron DeSantis, who looks like a political Edsel. On the bright side, he firmly believes it neither of these two is the inevitable 2024 Republican nominee and here's why that's bad news for Joe Biden.

