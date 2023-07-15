Former Utah football player gets $150,000 after alleged retaliation

A former Utah State University football player who blew the whistle with his scathing footage of the team’s head coach and campus police chief smearing victims of sexual assault is being awarded $150,000 by the school in a settlement.

The agreement signed on Wednesday ends the high-profile lawsuit filed by Patrick Maddox last year. The recordings he made and quietly shared of team meetings again brought to the fore concerns that USU was not taking reported sexual assault cases seriously, even after a federal investigation and especially within the athletic department.

Once the staff and football players in the school program discovered that he was the one who released the audio, Maddox said he faced retaliation so intense that he felt compelled to leave the team.

In his lawsuit against the school in the wake of the disclosure of the recordings, Maddox claimed he was threatened by his teammates and had his equipment stolen and destroyed. He also said he was forced to apologize to the team by head football coach Blake Anderson, who was also named in the suit. Maddox said Anderson told the team that Maddox had made a mistake and that the players could punish him however they wanted.

When he tried to report the behavior to other college employees, Maddox said, he was ignored or told he deserved it.

Maddox said Friday that he is ready to move on and put this chapter behind me. He hopes his statements will also lead to a change in college athletics, with schools bringing in experts to talk to teams about preventing sexual assault and supporting victims.

Football players have a huge influence in the community, Maddox said. We are looked up to by so many. It’s important to use that influence in a positive way, and I hope we see a cultural shift in that direction from USU in the future. And personally, I want to be a resource for victims and help in any way I can.

The Salt Lake Tribune obtained a copy of his settlement through a public records request. It is one of at least four expensive settlements the school has paid for in the past five years. Together, they total just under $1 million.

That ultimately comes from taxpayers’ money, as Utah State is a public university.

The Logan school released a statement Friday saying it is still contesting the allegations in Mr Maddox’s lawsuit but has agreed to resolve the matter to move forward with continued efforts to improve culture in the USU football program. to reinforce. The settlement specifically states that the school admits no guilt.

The university also said that as a result it has provided training to Anderson, the football coaching staff and athletics executive leadership on effective communication strategies for addressing sexual misconduct and how to avoid victim blaming.

Maddox’s case follows other reported issues at USU

USU has remained in the spotlight in recent months with persistent allegations of misconduct, abuse, and a toxic environment among its players and staff. That includes a Utah state football player charged with rape and aggravated kidnapping this week.

In the school’s statement, Interim Athletic Director Jerry Bovee specifically singled out that matter, saying it is deeply concerning and inconsistent with our values ​​and the overall culture of USU Athletics.

But Bovee is in the position after the school’s previous athletic director, John Hartwell, stepped down just days after Maddox filed his lawsuit. At the time, Hartwell had said it was to prioritize his family; shortly after, a video came to light of Hartwell repeating part of a vulgar joke while away from a school football game. He apologized for that.

In the aftermath, then-USU President Noelle Cockett also announced that she would also be stepping down.

Those firings followed a long list of allegations surrounding mishandled sexual assault reports that have dogged the school for years in the piano department, fraternities and sororities, and repeatedly on the football team.

That includes the 2021 case filed by USU student Kaytriauna Flint that subsequently led to Maddox’s filing.

Flint is a friend of Maddox’s who claimed she was raped by another member of the football team in 2019. She said the school protected its players and dismissed her case. Maddox’s recordings of coach Anderson and Earl Morris, then-college chief of police, were first cited in her lawsuit as evidence of the culture within athletics that has endured.

Maddox said he hoped the audio would bolster Flint’s case and reveal what he saw as disturbing attitudes toward women. It attracted national attention.

In one clip, the police chief can be heard telling players to beware of having sex with women from the Latter Days Church, as they may later regret it and report it as non-consensual. He resigned.

In one clip, Anderson can be heard telling his players that being the victim of sexual assault has never been more glamorous. He has since apologized.

But Anderson has adamantly denied he was ever told that Maddox faced retaliation after the player released the recordings. He reiterated that in a statement also released by USU on Friday.

Since becoming the head football coach at Utah State and throughout my career, I have promptly and immediately addressed any misconduct I learned, Anderson said. I have a zero tolerance for sexual misconduct and I regularly seek opportunities to educate my coaching staff and team on how to prevent sexual and relationship violence.

Other settlements

Like Maddox, Flint signed a plea agreement to end her case. She received a $500,000 payout from the school last year.

Also this week, USU graduate Greg Noel settled his lawsuit against the university for $45,000. Noel, who is black, had claimed that his professor made a racist raccoon caricature of him and also made comments about Noel’s Haitian background. Noel said the school did little to investigate.

Before that, in 2018, USU student Victoria Hewlett received $250,000 from the university after she was raped in a sorority house. Her lawsuit alleged that five other women reported to the school that the same man had sexually assaulted them before Hewlett’s attack and before the administrators did much to act on that knowledge. The school said the man had been on its radar but denied receiving five previous reports of assault.

Hewlett’s case along with the women who reported to USU that they were raped by former USU football player Torrey Green, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2019, prompted the US Department of Justice to investigate USU and how it handles sexual assault cases.

Federal investigators published their findings in January 2020 and concluded that the school often failed to investigate if it knew about misconduct and, as a result, left additional students vulnerable.

On Friday, in response to Maddox’s lawsuit, the school said all students will receive mandatory annual sexual assault prevention training. In addition, student-athletes are required to attend in-person training on how to prevent sexual misconduct and relationship violence.

The school said the new president, Elizabeth Caldwell, is already addressing these issues, and university leaders look forward to working with her to continue USU’s efforts to build a model program for preventing and responding to problems of sexual misconduct.