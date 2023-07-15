Sports
Wimbledon Tennis 2023 Men’s Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Predictions | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours
Visionhaus/Getty Images
The Wimbledon men’s singles final we’ve all wanted takes place in Center Court on Sunday.
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face each other for the third time in their careers and for the first time in a Grand Slam final.
Djokovic is the dominant force in men’s tennis. He added to his all-time best 23 major titles with wins at the Australian and French Opens to kick off the 2023 major calendar.
The second-seeded Serb has not lost at Wimbledon since 2017 and is on a 45-match winning streak on Center Court.
All those stats add up to an intimidating resume, but Alcaraz probably won’t fear his foe in the championship game.
Alcaraz played tennis as well as Djokovic to reach the title fight. He has beaten two of the best players in the field in straight sets over the past two rounds to prove he can master the grass court.
However, this is Djokovic at Wimbledon, where he has a 7-1 record in title matches, and beating him will be a tough task.
Prediction
Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz in five sets
Djokovic has played one five-set match in his last eight Grand Slam finals, dating back to his 2020 French Open loss to Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic is 6-2 at that time. Both losses came in straight sets, one to Nadal and the other to Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open.
The only five-set win came against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 French Open. Three of his wins in that period were in straight sets and the other two came in four sets.
Djokovic is prone to losing a set in a Grand Slam final, and that should be the minimum goal for Alcaraz.
History is on Alcaraz’s side when it comes to winning a set against Djokovic in a Wimbledon final. Six of Djokovic’s eight Wimbledon championships went in at least four sets.
Alcaraz proved in his last two matches that he can raise his level against the best competition in the field.
He made No. 6 seed Holger Rune and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev look like average players, and he needs to show the same level of dominance against Djokovic.
It will be much more difficult to achieve that than in the last two rounds, but he can draw confidence from the set he won against Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open last month.
Alcaraz lost that game, but he does record a victory in the other head-to-head meeting on clay in Madrid last season. The two players have never met on grass or hard courts.
Grass is Djokovic’s second best surface behind the hard court, so he will be harder to break than on clay as a whole.
Djokovic’s last six sets on Center Court against No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev and No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner proved that he still has a level no one else on the grass can reach.
That’s what makes the Serbian favorite to beat the number 1 until Alcaraz finds a way to beat him.
The men’s singles final should be incredibly close, but Djokovic has the closing power that few on the ATP Tour possess and that should make all the difference on Sunday.
|
Sources
2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10082803-wimbledon-tennis-2023-mens-final-carlos-alcaraz-vs-novak-djokovic-predictions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wimbledon Tennis 2023 Men’s Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Predictions | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours
- How The Actors Will Smack The Voice And Dance With ‘The Masked Singer’ Stars – Deadline
- AGELESS STYLE: Wardrobe basics for everyone by fashion designer Arabella Greenhill
- Google Play Store Begins Trial of New Policy Updates for P2E
- Book your place now on Lancashire’s HAF summer programme
- Syrians condemn the delivery of UN aid “in coordination” with the Assad government
- Suddenly, the IMF interferes in Jokowi, the neighboring countries of RI open their voice
- Bollywood Saturday Do you know that Raj Kapoor was inspired by this British novelist for Sangam
- Former Utah football player gets $150,000 after alleged retaliation
- Most Innovative Country – Wall Street 24/7
- Donald Trump’s ‘obscene’ boxing Triller payment revealed in new financial disclosures
- US Senator Ted Cruz raises $4.4 million for the 2024 election