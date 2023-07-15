Wimbledon Tennis 2023 Men’s Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Predictions | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Wimbledon men’s singles final we’ve all wanted takes place in Center Court on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face each other for the third time in their careers and for the first time in a Grand Slam final.

Djokovic is the dominant force in men’s tennis. He added to his all-time best 23 major titles with wins at the Australian and French Opens to kick off the 2023 major calendar.

The second-seeded Serb has not lost at Wimbledon since 2017 and is on a 45-match winning streak on Center Court.

All those stats add up to an intimidating resume, but Alcaraz probably won’t fear his foe in the championship game.

Alcaraz played tennis as well as Djokovic to reach the title fight. He has beaten two of the best players in the field in straight sets over the past two rounds to prove he can master the grass court.

However, this is Djokovic at Wimbledon, where he has a 7-1 record in title matches, and beating him will be a tough task.

Prediction

Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz in five sets

Djokovic has played one five-set match in his last eight Grand Slam finals, dating back to his 2020 French Open loss to Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic is 6-2 at that time. Both losses came in straight sets, one to Nadal and the other to Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open.

The only five-set win came against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 French Open. Three of his wins in that period were in straight sets and the other two came in four sets.

Djokovic is prone to losing a set in a Grand Slam final, and that should be the minimum goal for Alcaraz.

History is on Alcaraz’s side when it comes to winning a set against Djokovic in a Wimbledon final. Six of Djokovic’s eight Wimbledon championships went in at least four sets.

Alcaraz proved in his last two matches that he can raise his level against the best competition in the field.

He made No. 6 seed Holger Rune and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev look like average players, and he needs to show the same level of dominance against Djokovic.

It will be much more difficult to achieve that than in the last two rounds, but he can draw confidence from the set he won against Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open last month.

Alcaraz lost that game, but he does record a victory in the other head-to-head meeting on clay in Madrid last season. The two players have never met on grass or hard courts.

Grass is Djokovic’s second best surface behind the hard court, so he will be harder to break than on clay as a whole.

Djokovic’s last six sets on Center Court against No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev and No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner proved that he still has a level no one else on the grass can reach.

That’s what makes the Serbian favorite to beat the number 1 until Alcaraz finds a way to beat him.

The men’s singles final should be incredibly close, but Djokovic has the closing power that few on the ATP Tour possess and that should make all the difference on Sunday.