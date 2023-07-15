Saudi teams break record by returning home from Arab Games with 47 medals





Saudi Gazette report RIJAAD Saudi Arabian teams returned home with a total of 47 medals after their participation in the 15th Arab Games held in Algeria. With this large number of medals, the Saudi teams have broken the previous record of the 2011 tournament in Doha. At that time, the teams won 45 medals The Saudi teams won 9 medals on the last day of the Arab Games. Saudi Arabia participated with more than 180 male and female athletes in 17 competitions, including 14 Olympic and 3 Paralympic games. Prince Fahd Bin Jalawi Bin Abdulaziz Bin Musaed, the head of the Saudi delegation, has crowned Saudi karate player Sanad Al-Sufyani, who snatched the gold medal from his Jordanian counterpart Mahmoud Sajjan in the +84 kg competitions in Algiers karate competitions. Another gold medal was won by Saudi table tennis player Ali Al-Khadrawi, who defeated his Algerian counterpart Mahdi Bou Bouloussa in the final by a score of 1/3, in the men’s (singles) table tennis competition. Al-Khadrawi had previously defeated his Sudanese counterpart Mohamed Al-Hadi Adam 0/3 in the 8th round, in addition to beating Qatari Mohamed Abdel-Wahhab 0/3 in the quarter-finals. He also defeated Bahraini Rashid Sanad, in the semifinals 1/3. The Saudi handball team won the silver medal in the competition after losing in the final of the tournament to the Qatari team by a score of 24-38. As for the bronze medals, Manal Al-Zaid, Saudi Karate Team player, won the bronze in the competitions in the women’s individual kata. Shamsa Al-Musallam also won the bronze in the karate kumite competition for women over 68 kg. Player Faraj Al-Nashiri won a bronze medal in the kumite category (under 84 kg), while the Saudi Green Karate Team won a bronze medal in the “men’s group kata” with the participation of Misfer Al-Asmari, Fadel Al-Ghamgham and Abdullah Al Malki. In addition, Nujud Kharami, a player in the Saudi weightlifting team, won the bronze in the snatch in the +81 weight competition, having lifted 59 kg. On Saturday, the closing ceremony of the tournament will take place at the stadium of July 5, 1962 in Algiers at 10 p.m. (Saudi time).

