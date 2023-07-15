Sports
What every SEC football coach looks like with long hair
Growing your hair can give you a completely different personality.
Whether it’s due to a midlife crisis, certain job requirements, or simply because you just don’t like short hair, the more length your hair gets on top of your head, the more your personality changes.
The same can be said for almost every SEC coach. The month of July has brought us some classic Twitter moments, but this image of SEC coaches where they all have wavy hair might be at the top.
So what we’re going to do is analyze them all and tell you what they’d do for a living if they had the smooth locomotives.
Nick Saban: football coach
Surprise! You could change everything about Nick Saban’s appearance beyond his facial structure and I’ll keep saying, yes, that’s a ball coach.
Kirby Smart: Karate coach
He teaches kids the way of Wing Chun, but isn’t afraid that karate will cut your eight-year-old’s throat if he doesn’t say yes, sir.
Shane Beamer: A threat to single mothers or close relationships
He is well known in both the Destin and Hilton Head areas. You may not know exactly what he does for a living, but the moment your relationship with your partner is on the rocks, Beamer takes her to the local Chilis for a 3 for $10.
Lane Kiffin: Hannah Montana’s brother, Bucky Kentucky
Look man, the first thing I thought of when I saw Kiffin with her was Jason Earles, so we’d stick with that.
Josh Heupel: Guthries manager in the Knoxville area, avid Toto fan
You can see him jamming to Rosanna in his 2009 Honda Accord during his breaks, just to relax.
Brian Kelly: A soulless Ryan brother
God gave Rex and Rob all the charisma, he gave Brian heartburn.
Billy Napier: bass guitarist for Jim Irsay’s band
On days when he’s not touring with Irsay, he’s a paid guitar teacher in Natty Lights.
Jimbo Fisher: Extremely divorced
She took the kids, Bobby. She took the kids.
Hugh Freeze: Late TNA/NJPW Era/Early WWE Era AJ Styles
You know he used to have CLASSICS with Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels.
Mark Stoops: Owner of a local family restaurant
Look, the health ratings may not be the best, but he makes a COMMON sweet potato casserole.
Sam Pittman: Barbecue contest judge
He also sells his barbecue sauce at these matches, which is absolutely delicious.
Zach Arnett: If Jesus Were British
You can’t tell me he doesn’t look like the creators of Wallace and Gromit made a movie about the life and times of Jesus Christ.
Eli Drinkwitz: Eli Gemstone’s illegitimate son
He just looks like a gem, man. Like they let him clean up after services so no one sees him.
Clark Lea: The most annoying surfer of all time
He can’t wait to tell you about the raging wave he hit in Hawaii a few days ago.
Steve Sarkisian: lead singer of a cover band
They do KISS covers, but only the pre-face paint era of KISS.
Brent Venables: former NASCAR driver, current auto mechanic
He and Richard Petty used to go to WAR at Talledega Speedway.
And now a few extras, just because we can’t leave a few out.
Ryan Day: Rob Ryan’s Wario
His entire personality is based on Nicolas Cage in Con Air.
Mike Leach: a pirate
This is the most piracy pirate ever made. Captain Leach used to travel the coasts of Trinidad and Tobago, looting for gold and writing everything he came across in a diary. RIP Mike Leach.
Dan Mullen: youth baseball coach who gets WAY too animated
He also has a son on the team named Trevor, who plays shortstop but really just wants to play video games, but damn Dan won’t stop letting him field ground balls after school.
Bryan Harsin: FORMER threat to single mothers and broken relationships
Harsin used to run with Shane Beamer, but has since settled down and started a family…or so we think.
Mike Gundy: Local Santa at Piggly Wiggly
He just wants his shift over so he can watch his television shows again.
James Franklin: pastor who gets very animated
When that Holy Spirit gets him going, he’s hard to stop.
