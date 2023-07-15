Meet Ons Jabeur: The Tunisian tennis star is preparing to make history at Wimbledon

When Ons Jabeur was 10 years old, she told her mother that one day she would buy her coffee at Roland Garros.

An avid tennis amateur, Jabeur senior first gave her daughter a racket when she was three, but she never would have imagined her daughter preparing for a third Grand Slam final two decades later, ranked number one. six in the world.

The first of those finals took place just a year ago, when Jabeur became the first North African woman, the first Arab woman and the first Muslim woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

She was defeated by Elena Rybakina, but reached another Grand Slam final months later.

Her brilliant comeback victory over Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday sealed her place in another final, and the star from a coastal Tunisian town is poised to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Ons Jabeur will play its second Wimbledon final against Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday

Her mother Samira also played tennis and gave her daughter a racket for the first time when she was three

When Jabeur was 10, she told her mother that one day she would buy her coffee at Roland Garros

Jabeur grew up in the Tunisian coastal town of Sousse, an important hub in the Mediterranean since the 11th century BC, and it wasn’t long before she had a tennis racket in her hand.

She was coached from the age of four and by the age of ten she had to train in a local hotel because her club had no facilities.

It wasn’t an easy introduction to the sport, but Jabeur was encouraged by her mother and took a leap of faith: she moved 90 miles to the capital Tunis when she was just 12.

“I was not a rich girl, we were not a rich family,” says 28-year-old told GQ Middle East in 2020: ‘I remember my mother traveling with me and taking me all over Tunisia to play matches and I have great memories of that.

“I didn’t want all the time and effort my mom and my family put into it to go to waste.”

“It was a big decision, it was very hard, but I had to take it, I had to train more and more, so I moved to Tunis and stayed with girls I don’t even know from different sports at this sports academy.”

It wasn’t long before Jabeur was playing on the international junior circuit and in 2011 she won the junior French Open. It was the first Arab victory at a junior Grand Slam since 1964.

She started gaining momentum as an adult in 2013 when she entered the top 200 in the world. Jabeur continued her steady rise throughout the decade before reaching the third round of the 2019 US Open, a feat that earned her an Arab Woman of the Year award in the sports category.

By that time, she was also married to her husband Karim Kamoun, a former professional fencer who also acts as her fitness coach.

The world number 6 is poised to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title

She is married to Karim Kamoun, an ex-professional fencer who also acts as her fitness coach

Kamoun married Jabeur in 2015 and started working as her fitness trainer two years later

Jabeur broke into the top 50 in 2020 after reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, before finishing third and fourth rounds at Roland Garros and the US Open.

She quickly established herself as a key player in the women’s game and seemed to break new ground with every tournament she played.

At Wimbledon in 2021, she defeated five-time champion Venus Williams to become the first Tunisian player to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

She became the first ever Arab player to finish in the top 10 after winning at Indian Wells later that year.

Then more milestones fell at Wimbledon as she reached the final against Rybakina, and was in ominous form as she took the first set 6-3.

However, it ended in the heart as her opponent produced one of the great comebacks to win the final 2-1.

A lesser player might have been crushed by the result, but Jabeur was thoughtful as she said at a press conference afterwards: ,,I did everything I could from the beginning of the year to really focus on this tournament.

“I even have the picture of the trophy on my phone. But it wasn’t to be. I can’t force things. I’m probably not ready to be a Grand Slam champion. I’m waiting to look out for the next one.’

It turned out to be prescient words as a year and another Grand Slam final later, she booked her place in the 2023 SW19 final.

In a true circle moment came her quarterfinal victory over Rybakina.

She faced heartbreak in last year’s final when Elena Rybakina came out of a set to beat her

Jabeur took revenge in 2023 with a win over the defending champion in the quarterfinals

She will face Marketeta Vondrousova, who reached a Grand Slam final for the first time when she was only 19

Never one to take things the easy way, Jabeur went down another set in her semifinal against Sabalenka earlier this week, but struggled back the match to fight his way to a second Wimbledon final in a row.

It won’t be an easy test against the impressive Marketa Vondrousova, who is ranked No. 14 in the world and made her first Grand Slam final when she was just 19, but Jabeur will go into the final as a light favourite.

She is now two sets away from becoming the first African woman ever to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The 10-year-old girl who promised her mother coffee at Roland Garros is starting to look pessimistic.