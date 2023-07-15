Sports
Meet Ons Jabeur: The Tunisian tennis star is preparing to make history at Wimbledon
When Ons Jabeur was 10 years old, she told her mother that one day she would buy her coffee at Roland Garros.
An avid tennis amateur, Jabeur senior first gave her daughter a racket when she was three, but she never would have imagined her daughter preparing for a third Grand Slam final two decades later, ranked number one. six in the world.
The first of those finals took place just a year ago, when Jabeur became the first North African woman, the first Arab woman and the first Muslim woman to reach a Grand Slam final.
She was defeated by Elena Rybakina, but reached another Grand Slam final months later.
Her brilliant comeback victory over Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday sealed her place in another final, and the star from a coastal Tunisian town is poised to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.
Ons Jabeur will play its second Wimbledon final against Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday
Her mother Samira also played tennis and gave her daughter a racket for the first time when she was three
When Jabeur was 10, she told her mother that one day she would buy her coffee at Roland Garros
Jabeur grew up in the Tunisian coastal town of Sousse, an important hub in the Mediterranean since the 11th century BC, and it wasn’t long before she had a tennis racket in her hand.
She was coached from the age of four and by the age of ten she had to train in a local hotel because her club had no facilities.
It wasn’t an easy introduction to the sport, but Jabeur was encouraged by her mother and took a leap of faith: she moved 90 miles to the capital Tunis when she was just 12.
“I was not a rich girl, we were not a rich family,” says 28-year-old told GQ Middle East in 2020: ‘I remember my mother traveling with me and taking me all over Tunisia to play matches and I have great memories of that.
“I didn’t want all the time and effort my mom and my family put into it to go to waste.”
“It was a big decision, it was very hard, but I had to take it, I had to train more and more, so I moved to Tunis and stayed with girls I don’t even know from different sports at this sports academy.”
It wasn’t long before Jabeur was playing on the international junior circuit and in 2011 she won the junior French Open. It was the first Arab victory at a junior Grand Slam since 1964.
She started gaining momentum as an adult in 2013 when she entered the top 200 in the world. Jabeur continued her steady rise throughout the decade before reaching the third round of the 2019 US Open, a feat that earned her an Arab Woman of the Year award in the sports category.
By that time, she was also married to her husband Karim Kamoun, a former professional fencer who also acts as her fitness coach.
The world number 6 is poised to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title
She is married to Karim Kamoun, an ex-professional fencer who also acts as her fitness coach
Kamoun married Jabeur in 2015 and started working as her fitness trainer two years later
Jabeur broke into the top 50 in 2020 after reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, before finishing third and fourth rounds at Roland Garros and the US Open.
She quickly established herself as a key player in the women’s game and seemed to break new ground with every tournament she played.
At Wimbledon in 2021, she defeated five-time champion Venus Williams to become the first Tunisian player to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.
She became the first ever Arab player to finish in the top 10 after winning at Indian Wells later that year.
Then more milestones fell at Wimbledon as she reached the final against Rybakina, and was in ominous form as she took the first set 6-3.
However, it ended in the heart as her opponent produced one of the great comebacks to win the final 2-1.
A lesser player might have been crushed by the result, but Jabeur was thoughtful as she said at a press conference afterwards: ,,I did everything I could from the beginning of the year to really focus on this tournament.
“I even have the picture of the trophy on my phone. But it wasn’t to be. I can’t force things. I’m probably not ready to be a Grand Slam champion. I’m waiting to look out for the next one.’
It turned out to be prescient words as a year and another Grand Slam final later, she booked her place in the 2023 SW19 final.
In a true circle moment came her quarterfinal victory over Rybakina.
She faced heartbreak in last year’s final when Elena Rybakina came out of a set to beat her
Jabeur took revenge in 2023 with a win over the defending champion in the quarterfinals
She will face Marketeta Vondrousova, who reached a Grand Slam final for the first time when she was only 19
Never one to take things the easy way, Jabeur went down another set in her semifinal against Sabalenka earlier this week, but struggled back the match to fight his way to a second Wimbledon final in a row.
It won’t be an easy test against the impressive Marketa Vondrousova, who is ranked No. 14 in the world and made her first Grand Slam final when she was just 19, but Jabeur will go into the final as a light favourite.
She is now two sets away from becoming the first African woman ever to win a Grand Slam singles title.
The 10-year-old girl who promised her mother coffee at Roland Garros is starting to look pessimistic.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-12299673/Meet-Ons-Jabeur-Tunisian-tennis-star-preparing-make-history-Wimbledon.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meet Ons Jabeur: The Tunisian tennis star is preparing to make history at Wimbledon
- “We are not in the Bollywood game”
- Innovation Fund: EU wins over 3.6 billion awards for 41 large-scale cleantech projects, including hydrogen
- Ann Coulter sarcastically rips Donald Trump over PAC payment to Melania Trump
- UK regulators open doors for fast Microsoft-Activision deal
- Big Grass Bluegrass Festival returns July 20-22 | Culture & Leisure
- What every SEC football coach looks like with long hair
- This Week in Style: Fashion Takes Action, Canada Updates Its Clean Beauty Legislation, and Thom Browne Takes Paris
- Nothing Phone 2 vs. Google Pixel 7a camera showdown: there’s a clear winner
- Indonesia, Turkey discuss defense cooperation
- How to support SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Hollywood writers, actors
- Microsoft Closes to Completing $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision After Court Rejects Regulators