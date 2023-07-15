Asian Games 2023 Cricket Full Schedule: Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big event





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday unveiled both the men’s and women’s squads for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China later this year. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named captain of the men’s team, while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women’s contingent at the prestigious event. Most of the players in the men’s team are chosen based on their performance in the Indian Premier League. 3 things you should know This is the first time India has sent a cricket contingent to the Asian Games

Before 2023, cricket was only played twice at the Asian Games

Bangladesh won the first edition, while Sri Lanka came out victorious in the second Read also:BCCI Announce Team India Men’s Squad for Asian Games; Ruturaj Gaikwad to Captain Side Asian Games 2023 Cricket – Full Schedule The schedule of the 2023 Asian Games Cricket consists of 14 matches for the women’s tournament and 18 matches for the men’s tournament. In the women’s tournament, 14 teams will compete, and the ranking for these teams will be based on the ICC T20IRanking from June 1, 2023. Similarly, in the men’s tournament, 18 teams will compete, and their ranking will be determined by the ICC T20IRanking from June 1 2023. Women’s race schedule The women’s tournament starts on September 19. Two competitions take place every day. The final of the women’s tournament will take place on September 26. The venue for the event is the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field. Men’s race schedule The men’s tournament starts on September 28. As with the women’s tournament, two matches take place each day. The final of the men’s tournament will take place on October 7 . All matches will be held at the cricket ground of Zhejiang University of Technology. Read also:BCCI announces Team India Women’s Squad for Asian Games, Harmanpreet as the captain of the squad Asian Games 2023 Cricket – Selections Squad India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (week), Anusha Bareddy Reserve players:Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar Squad India Men: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk) Reserve players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan Asian Games 2023 Cricket – Live Streaming and Broadcast Details Sony Sports Network will broadcast the 2023 Asian Games in India from September 23. The live streaming of the multi-sport event will be shown on the SonyLIV app and website. Image: BCCI

