Tom Brady shows off daughter Vivian’s football catch





Could Tom Brady’s Daughter Be the Next All-Star Quarterback? In a sweet video shared on his Instagram story, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is seen passing a soccer ball across a long pool to his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake. Vivi Lake does her best @edelman11 impression, referring to former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. Brady also added several red hearts and crying laughing emoji. Tom Brady and daughter Vivian seem to be having the best time playing a soccer ball back and forth in a long pool. Instagram @tombrady After Vivian catches the first roll, her father replies, Atta girl! That is what I want. She then catches the ball again and Brady says, There you go. Before the final pass, Brady prepares to make the throw across the pool and says, This one for you, are you ready? After the soccer ball slides through Vivian’s hands to the other side of the water, the two both let out a disappointed cry as she goes to retrieve the ball. Last month, Brady shared another family moment when he took son Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, who he both shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, to Disney World. The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids lied about Tower of Terror being crazy chill), Brady wrote a caption photo and video carousel shared on Instagram on June 5. In the first photo, Brady looks terrified as he rides behind Vivian in The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, though his daughter looks rather peaceful. However, the follow-up video shows the two smiling and screaming together. The other photos show all three of them, all smiling, wandering through the park, with the last shot showing them all dancing in front of cameras. Since my retirement February 2023 of his famous football career, Brady has scored more time with his two children, he told TODAY.com in an interview. The former player previously wrote on Instagram that his family had let him fulfill his absolute dream. Fatherhood is a big responsibility available and being present is the most important thing, Brady said. Something I keep working on is making sure I have enough time to connect. It is always a work in progress.

