Marketa Vondrousova is the first unseeded female champion of Wimbledon after defeating Ons Jabeur

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Marketa Vondrousova came to the All England Club a year ago and couldn’t play tennis at all. She had a plaster cast on her surgically repaired left wrist, so her visit was limited to sightseeing in London with her sister and cheering on a friend who was participating in Wimbledon.

This journey was a lot more memorable: she leaves as a Grand Slam champion.

Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon on Saturday, coming back in every set for a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 2022 runner-up Our Jabour in the final.

When I came back, I didn’t know what would happen if I can play at that level again, said Vondrousova, a 24-year-old southpaw from the Czech Republic who was runner-up at the 2019 French Open on clay as a teenager and a silver medalist at the Olympics. Playing Tokyo on hard court two years ago. I didn’t play well on grass before. I think it was the most impossible Grand Slam for me to win, so I didn’t even think about it. When we came, I was like, try to win a few games. Now this happened. It’s crazy.

After being sidelined from April to October, she only finished 99th last season. She was 42nd when she arrived at Wimbledon and was the first unseeded woman to even reach the final at the All England Club in 60 years. The last, Billie Jean King, runner-up in 1963, sat in the front row of the Royal Box on Saturday next to Kate, the Princess of Wales.

After the match, King greeted Vondrousova with a hug and told her: First unseeded ever. I love it.

Center Court’s retractable roof was closed for the final, shielding everyone from the wind reaching 30 mph outside, and allowing Vondrousova’s fluid strokes to repeatedly find their intended target. She also liked that she didn’t have to worry about gusts of wind or the sun or anything else as she played a memory of days practicing on indoor courts during the Prague winter.

I always play well indoors, Vondrousova said. I was like, yeah, maybe that’s going to help me.

This afternoon she trailed in every set but collected the last four games of the first and then the last three games of the second as Jabeur fell to 0-3 in the grand finals.

The 28-year-old Tunisian is the only Arab woman and only North African woman to make it this far in singles at a Grand Slam tournament.

You can’t force things, said sixth-placed Jabeur. It wasn’t meant to be.

She lost to Elena Rybakina at the All England Club 12 months ago and to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open last September.

I think this is the most painful loss of my career, Jabeur said on Saturday, pausing to wipe away tears.

Vondrousova’s rise to her Slam title was hard to imagine at the start of these two weeks.

She has been 1–4 in previous Wimbledon grass-court appearances, reaching the second round only once, before going 7–0 after a run of wins against five seeded enemies.

One key was that Jabeur, acknowledging feeling strain and pressure, kept making mistakes: She finished with 31 unforced errors; Vondrousova made just 13.

That helped Vondrousova overcome deficits of 4-2 in the first set and 3-1 and 4-3 in the second set. One she led the way in each, the crowd’s support for the popular Jabeur, nicknamed the Minister of Happiness for her demeanor on and off the field, would only rise, applause and shouts bouncing off the lid atop the arena.

Vondrousova held steady on the stretch, broke to lead 5-4 and served for the game. She was soon 40 love and then the magnitude of the moment hit her.

I couldn’t breathe, Vondrousova said. I just thought to myself, just be over.

When she ended the match by reaching out to stop a volley, she tumbled to the grass, then lay on her back and put her hands over her visor and face, the happiest she’s ever seen on the surface has been.

She climbed into the stands to share cuddles with her husband, who had been at home as a cat sitter until he went to England to watch the final in person. Vondrousova joked that his tears of joy at the end of the match were the most emotion he’s shown in the eight years they’ve been together; their first wedding anniversary is Sunday.

Vondrousova also has other plans for her first full day as a major title winner: She and her coach agreed to get tattoos if she won the trophy.

