No Rilvarly sibling between Dower Nilsson Brothers, only shared dream of being Red Wings





If Liam and Noah Dower Nilsson continue to gain the level of hockey fame achieved by the previous brother act drafted by the Detroit Red Wingsthey will leave quite a legacy. In the 1974 NHL amateur draft, as it was then known, Detroit Marquette selected Iron Rangers forward Jack Carlson 117th overall. The following season, the Wings clinched his brother Steve Carlson 131st overall from the NAHL’s Johnstown Jets. Steve would go on to play Steve Hanson, one of the infamous Hanson brothers, in the hockey cult classic Slap Shot. Jack was also set to play a Hanson brother in the film, but a recall to the Minnesota Fighting Saints from the WHA left him unavailable to fill the role. Which of the Dower Nilsson brothers is the funniest, can dance the best, has the best grades? Watch the video for the answer (:@DetroitRedWings) #LGRW pic.twitter.com/93kg5SZefz — NHL Sweden (@NHLsv) July 8, 2023 Sure, the Dower Nilsson brothers are unlikely to terrorize hockey in the same way. Up-tempo skill is their brand. “I think we have the same (similarities) in the way we play the game, but I’m a more attacking winger,” said Noah. “Liam is more of a two-way center. I have learned a lot from him this year. We always compete against each other. That will be the case again in 2023-24. The two had some ice time in the SHL along with Frolunda last season. While Noah remains with Frolunda this season, Liam joins Bjorkloven of the Allsvenskan, the second tier of Swedish hockey. Liam tries to show Red Wings what he can do “I’m trying to get a bigger role there and play my game and focus on my stuff to get better and try to come back to be the player I was in junior,” Liam explained as the reason behind the move. “I feel like I have a more offensive mindset and game to show that I haven’t really shown these two years and especially this year. “It will be good for me. Detroit selected Liam’s 134th overall roster in 2021. That year, all NHL enrollment was conducted via Zoom calls. This year, the entire Dower Nilsson family was on hand in Nashville to share the moment with Noah when he was elected with the 73rd overall pick. “It was incredible,” said Liam. “Never really dared to think that will happen. It was a great feeling for me and my father and grandfather who were there, and for Noah. Talking to the two brothers, it becomes abundantly clear how the bond between them strengthens their determination to one day skate together as Red Wings. It means a lot,” Noah said. “He helped me a lot. He always helped me all my life and was a great support to me. I love him so much.

