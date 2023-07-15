Updated standings after Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers, match 3





In the third match of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Goa Challengers beat Dabang Delhi 10-5 on Saturday. The match featured fan favorites such as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Alvaro Robles and Sreeja Akula. Jon Persson and Alvaro Robles kicked off the day in the men’s singles. Alvaro Robles won the first game 11-9. Jon Persson, who lost the plot in the latter part of Game One, started Game Two well and won it 11-8. However, Alvaro Robles proved too good for Dabang Delhi’s paddler as he won the last game of the match 11-4. In the second match, Sreeja Akula of India had a slow start in the first match but later caught up and won it 11-7. She lost the second game on a series of unforced errors. In the final game of the match, she sealed the win by winning several points on the trot to win the game 11-9. The Mixed Doubles match went in favor of Goa Challengers. Sathiyan/Barbora and Harmeet/Suthasini talked to each other in the 3rd match. Harmeet/Suthasini won the first game 11-2. Sathiyan made some unforced errors. This helped Goa Challengers to seal the second game 11-6. The Dabang Delhi pair came back stronger in the third game to win 11-4. Harmeet Desai defeated Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 in the fourth match. In the first game, Desai took an early lead. He then took advantage of it to win 11-8. In the third game, Gnanasekaran fought hard. The match went to a Golden Point but an error by the Dabang Delhi star gave it to Harmeet Desai. In the last game of the day, Barbora Balazova and Suthasini Sawettabut fought hard. Suthasini won the first game 11-7. However, Barbora rushed to 9-3 in the second game. A huge comeback from Suthasini saw her take the second game 11-9. She won eight points on the trot to take a 2-0 lead in the game. Barbora then ended the game on a positive note by winning the last game convincingly. Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 3 After the end of Match 3, Chennai Lions remain at the top of the points table. Goa Challengers moved into second place with a huge win on Saturday. U Mumba TT, who also had a winning start in the League, is in third place. Bengaluru Smashers are currently in fourth place. Despite losing their tie, they won two games against U Mumba TT and are ahead of the other two teams. Puneri Paltan TTC and Dabang Delhi TTC are at the bottom of the points table. Edited by Akshay Saraswat



