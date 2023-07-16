Cricket talent camp builds the next generation





A two-day talent identification cricket camp was held by Sydney Catholic Schools in partnership with Cricket NSW, providing a unique opportunity for 24 talented students to hone their cricketing skills. Held on 6 and 7 July, the camp aimed to identify promising cricketing talent among the students, and the partnership between SCS and Cricket NSW enabled it to provide expert coaching and tailor-made programmes. Taking a holistic approach, the camp included several aspects such as precinct tours, skills training, technique sessions, nutrition and recovery counseling, wellness and leadership discussions, mentorship, and pathways for future growth. Starting at Cricket Central, the renowned training facility for the NSW men’s and women’s cricket teams, as well as the Sixers and Thunder BBL and WBBL teams, students received guidance from experienced NSW cricket coaches. The participants were delighted to learn from these seasoned mentors who shared their knowledge and experience and provided valuable insights into the finer nuances of the game. One of the participants, Max, expressed his enthusiasm by saying, “As a batsman today I was able to improve my batting techniques and several batting strokes. Having professional coaches is very helpful to provide feedback on the spot. I can already see my batting improving as the day progresses.” Another participant, Zac, also shared his thoughts on the camp. What I enjoyed today was learning new techniques about cricket and how to get better in the future, he said. The students were divided into teams and competed in challenging matches, demonstrating their cricketing skills in an atmosphere of healthy competition and camaraderie. The athletes agreed that “what we liked today was that we learned a lot of new things and improved a lot from the start of the day. We love these camps because we always learn a lot and it’s fun too.” Michael Falzon, a teacher involved with the camp, stressed the importance of such initiatives. “For the students, the biggest benefit of these camps is that they get excellent coaching from people who are at the highest level and have coached, and being able to easily transfer their knowledge to the students is a huge plus,” he said. Organized by SCS and Cricket NSW, the two-day Talent Identification Camp was a remarkable opportunity for 24 students to improve their cricketing skills. With a focus on acquiring skills and identifying talent, this camp exemplified both organizations’ commitment to empowering young athletes and supporting their growth in the field of cricket.

