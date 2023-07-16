Tennessee Football fined $8 million, reportedly vacating 11 wins for NCAA violations under ex-coach Jeremy Pruitt

The NCAA fined Tennessee $8 million and fined former volunteer coach Jeremy Pruitt for six years for the hundreds of NCAA violations that occurred under his watch.

The program will also release 11 wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons under Pruitt, school officials said Saturday, by ESPN.

The original NCAA decision was released Friday and came after the governing body and school reached agreement on the matter. Tennessee fired Pruitt after the 2020 season following its own investigation into violations within the program. That investigation led Tennessee to say it fired Pruitt for good reason, claiming it didn’t owe the coach his $13 million buyout.

Tennessee was not issued a restraining order as part of the NCAA’s fallout.

This, in light of the institutions’ exemplary cooperation and the council’s recent guidance on penalties, the panel declines to prescribe a postseason competition ban for Tennessee, the NCAA’s decision said. In lieu of a postseason game ban, the panel prescribes an increased financial penalty that negates $8 million in revenue the institution would otherwise receive in connection with postseason competition in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Combined with the required core financial penalty and a fee for addressing ineligible competition by Tennessee football student-athletes in a bowl game in 2020 will result in an aggregate financial penalty of more than $9 million.

Pruitt was Tennessee’s coach from 2018-2020 and had a 16-19 record with the school. Tennessee’s only bowl appearance during his tenure was in the Gator Bowl after the 2019 season.

The Volunteers hired Josh Heupel to replace Pruitt and went 11-2 in 2022. You can read the NCAA’s full decision here.

Tennessee went 16-19 in Jeremy Pruitt’s three seasons as head coach. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arrangement to provide unauthorized benefits to players and recruits

The NCAA alleges that during Pruitt’s tenure there was a widespread scheme to bring recruits to campus for impermissible paid recruit visits that were not classified as official visits.

During these visits, members of the football coaching and recruiting staff arranged and paid for hotel stays, meals, entertainment and other incentives for the prospects and those traveling with them to Knoxville, the NCAA said. The staff also involved enrolled soccer student-athletes in the program, asking them to host the visiting prospects and providing them with cash to cover their hosting costs. Many of the visits took place during the COVID-19 dead period, when official and unofficial visits were strictly prohibited to protect the health and safety of prospects, student-athletes and staff.

The state of Arizona has also been accused of hosting numerous recruiting visits during the COVID-19 dead period.

The NCAA said Pruitt was directly involved in the plan. He and his wife, Casey, allegedly made direct payments to recruits in July 2022 in the NCAA violation notice sent to the school. On Friday, the NCAA said that in one specific case, Pruitt or his wife gave the mother-to-be $6,000 in cash intended as a down payment on a new car for her, which is also a violation of NCAA rules and an inducement to recruit . .

The unnamed player played in 23 games for Tennessee, and the NCAA said the Pruitt family continued to provide money and financial assistance to his mother during his time on the football team.

“After the prospect signed a National Letter of Intent and enrolled in college, the head coach’s wife continued to pay his mother cash for car payments at least 25 times a month,” the NCAA said. The head coach’s wife also introduced her to a real estate agent, who was also a Tennessee superintendent, to help her find a place to rent in the Knoxville area. and the head coach’s wife gave her $1,600 in cash to pay the bail. The head coach’s wife also arranged for assistant coach 1 to pay an additional $1,600 to the prospect’s mother when she moved into the rental property later that month.

Exemplary collaboration

Tennessee avoided harsher penalties, such as a bowl ban, because it cooperated with the NCAA. The school’s self-examination was a way to rightfully fire Pruitt and fail to pay for his buyout. Pruitt’s attorney had previously threatened to sue the school over the buyout, but no legal action appears to have been taken.

The NCAA said Tennessee contacted the governing body for further investigation after firing Pruitt and other staff members. From the NCAA release:

The school notified NCAA enforcement personnel of the need for further investigation and imposed significant corrective action several months after the investigation, including terminating several coaches and staff involved in the violations and implementing scholarship cuts and hiring restrictions.

“Under the strong direction of its chancellor, Tennessee has acted swiftly, thoroughly and decisively,” the panel said in its decision.

At the hearing, enforcement personnel stated that the full record in this case would not have been possible without Tennessee’s significant efforts to secure and develop information.

“Tennessee’s cooperation throughout the investigation and handling of this case was exemplary in every way,” the panel said. “While this case involved egregious conduct, the (Tennessee’s) response to that conduct is the model all institutions should follow.”

Before Friday’s decision, Tennessee had already imposed sanctions on itself, including a reduction in available scholarships and a reduction in recruiting visits. Friday’s fines included a five-year probationary period and a reduction in scholarships for 28 players during that period. The six-year show-cause Pruitt received means that any school seeking to hire him for the next six years will have to appeal to the NCAA. Since being fired from Tennessee, Pruitt has not coached in college football.