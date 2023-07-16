



TABLE TENNIS Taiwanese men win gold Taiwan won gold in the men’s team section of the fourth Deaf World Table Tennis Championships on Friday after beating Ukraine 3-2. The team of Wang Yi-hsiang, Yang Rong-tsung and Lu Shih-jie tied with Ukraine at 2-2, but Wang won the decider of Ukraine’s Ovcharenko Majsym 3-1 to take gold. The second-seeded Taiwan men’s team reached the semifinals after beating the Philippines 3-1 and Poland 3-0 in the group stage. They defeated Japan 3-1 in the semifinals to reach the gold medal showdown against Ukraine, who won Summer Deaflympics last year. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese women’s team is fifth after a 3-1 victory over Hungary. The championships will be held at the National Taiwan University Sports Center through Thursday. CRICKET India decimates Windies Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished with a 12-wicket match as India handed the West Indies a crushing innings and 141-run defeat in three days in the First Test at Windsor Park in Roseau on Friday. Ashwin had claimed 5–60 to beat the West Indies for 150 in the first innings on a slow, spinning track in the first match of the two Test series. India collected 421-5 in reply before declaring their first innings with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (171), skipper Rohit Sharma (103) and Virat Kohli (76) scoring the majority of their runs. After taking a 271 lead, the West Indies fared even worse in their second innings as they were bowled out for 130. Ashwin was again the sloper-in-chief to claim 7-71, though teammate Jaiswal was named player of the match used to be. Our bowling was great. Bowling them out for 150 actually decided the game for us, Rohit said. On that field, we knew we wanted to hit once, hit long. ATHLETICS England upgraded to gold England’s women’s 4x100m relay team has been upgraded to Commonwealth Games gold after last year’s winner Nigeria was disqualified for a doping violation, it was announced on Friday. The English quartet of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita came second on home soil in the Midlands city of Birmingham last year. However, the Commonwealth Games Federation has announced that Nigerian sprinter Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha has returned an unfavorable finding in its sample for two banned anabolic substances. Nwokocha’s 100m, 200m and sprint relay results have been voided, and the issue of her anti-doping violations has been forwarded to the Athletics Integrity Unit for possible further sanctions. CYCLING UCI tightens gender rules Transgender female athletes who transitioned after male puberty can no longer compete in women’s races, the UCI world cycling governing body said on Friday. The UCI’s decision came after American cyclist Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event in May. From now female transgender athletes who have switched after [male] puberty will be banned from participating in women’s events on the UCI international calendar in all categories across the various disciplines, the international federation said in a statement. The UCI said the ban, which takes effect tomorrow, was necessary to ensure equal opportunities.

