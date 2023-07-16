Ohio State football game predictions according to the ESPN FPI





It’s obviously not an exact science, but if you’ve followed us a bit, you’ll know that we like to check in from time to time during the season to see how Ohio State’s on-field football performance affects ESPN’s matchup predictor. And while we continue to do that, there will come a point where ESPN will drop the widgets into the machine for the first time during the preseason to give us a first look at what OSU’s seasonal projects will be. Buy Buckeyes tickets That moment has come. ESPN has used its Football Power Index to predict the percentage chance of teams winning every game during the 2023 season, and we’re particularly interested in the schedule, which is colored scarlet and gray. The Buckeyes will play 12 regular season games this fall – and we hope there are more, of course – but only half of those are playing at home this year. OSU also has a rather heavy schedule as it ushers in a new starting quarterback. Does the ESPN computer think Ohio State will lead the table? What games are expected to be close, and what about the game against Michigan? Can Penn state get over the threshold? Here’s a look at ESPN’s game-by-game prediction on the odds of OSU winning every game in 2023, and a running record if the results hold. Sept. 3 in Indiana

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 98.0%

All time series:OSU leads 78-12-5 Projected running record: 1-0 September 9 vs. Youngstown State

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 99.0%

All time series:OSU leads 2-0 Projected running record: 2-0 September 16 vs. Western Kentucky

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 99.0%

All time series:No previous matchups Projected running record: 3-0 September 23 at Notre Dame

Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Indiana) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 79.3%

All time series: OSU leads 5-2 Projected running record: 4-0 October 7 vs. Maryland

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 97.5%

All time series:OSU leads 8-0 Projected running record: 5-0 October 14 at Purdue

Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 95.6%

All time series:OSU leads 40-15-2 Projected running record: 6-0 October 21 vs. Penn State

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 88.4%

All time series:OSU leads 23-14 Projected running record: 7-0 October 28 in Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wisconsin) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 89.1%

All time series:OSU leads 62-18-5 Projected running record: 8-0 Nov. 4 at Rutgers

SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 97.7%

All time series:OSU leads 9-0 Projected running record: 9-0 Nov 11 vs. michigan state

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 95.8%

All time series:OSU leads 36-15 Projected running record: 10-0 New Moon. 18 against Minnesota

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 96.4%

All time series:OSU leads 46-7 Projected running record: 11-0 Nov. 25 in Michigan

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Predicted winner:ohio state

Buckeyes Win Chance: 71.4%

All time series:OSU follows 51-60-6 Projected running record: 12-0

