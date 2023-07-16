Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League applies to go to Junior A





Other two Junior B leagues in BC hope to follow suit

The difference between silver and gold is the largest gap in sports, and from letter grade B to A the largest in the class. The latter also applies to hockey. The impending move of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League from Junior B to Junior A classification, starting next season, is significant. “Not much will change in the first year, but the caliber of our league will increase dramatically in the years to come,” said Pete Zubersky, owner and governor of the VIJHL Peninsula Panthers. “There are Junior A leagues around the country that aren’t as good as our league, but parents get excited when they see the Junior A designation. We will stop losing those players.” Also looking to transition from Junior B to Junior A, along with the VIJHL, are the Pacific Junior Hockey League in the Lower Mainland and the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League inland. The moves are pending and subject to ratification and are scheduled to be discussed at the BC Hockey board meeting this week in Penticton. Zubersky confirmed that all teams in the VIJHL, PJHL and KIJHL are unanimous in favor. There are 11 teams in the VIJHL, stretching from Greater Victoria to Campbell River, 14 teams in the PJHL and 19 in the KIJHL. “Their task force has done a fantastic job,” said BC Hockey CEO Cam Hope of Victoria. “The Junior B leagues in BC are probably the most misnamed hockey leagues in the world.” A vacuum was created when the BC Hockey League, a leading producer of players for the American collegiate NCAA Div. 1 with numerous NHL alumni, left BC Hockey and Hockey Canada to go independent next season. That also meant giving up the Junior A designation within the official system. The 17-team BCHL includes the Victoria Grizzlies, Cowichan Valley Capitals, Nanaimo Clippers, Alberni Valley Bulldogs, and Powell River Kings. “I estimate that 45 percent of the players in the BCHL were BC kids, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that drops to about 25 percent, as the BCHL is now free to recruit European players and 16-17 year olds. from all over the country,” said Zubersky. “A lot of those BC players are falling into our league and our caliber will go up.” There is no consensus among the clubs in the VIJHL, PJHL and KIJHL. “I believe this is a good move for our league,” said Chris Lynn, head coach and GM of the VIJHL’s Victoria Cougars. “The impact will be felt for years to come.” Although it is clearly leaning in one direction, the official decision has yet to be made. “The process is ongoing and will be dealt with in front of the [B.C. Hockey] step into Penticton this week,” Hope said. If the Junior B leagues manage to be classified as Junior A, they will be eligible to compete for a chance to play in the Centennial Cup national Junior A championship tournament, scheduled for Oakville, Ont., in 2024. and in 2025 Okotoks, Alta. [email protected]

