See a list of top speakers for LHSCA Coaches Clinic | High school sports

At Crown Plaza Tuesday 9 o’clock.: LSU basketball assistant coach Bob Starkey; Destrehan football coach Marcus Scott; St. Charles baseball coach Wayne Stein; Southeast Louisiana volleyball coach Jeremy White 10 hours: McNeese men’s basketball coach Will Wade; Nicholls baseball coach Mike Silva; St. Thomas More girls soccer coach Daniel Waguespack; round table football officials/coaches; business tennis meeting 11 hours: LVCA meeting; Northwestern State baseball coach Chris Bertand 1:30 pm: Head, Warmth, Heart Certification Course by Ochsner 2:30 p.m.: Louisiana Tech football coach Sonny Cumbie; BRCC men’s basketball coach Byron Starks; St. Michael powerlifting coach Josh Langlois; St. Michael cross country coach Neil Borel

3:30 pm: Grambling offensive line coach Robert Valdez; Lafayette Christian girls’ basketball coach Errol Rogers; Hammond powerlifting coach Dan Hollander; LSUE football coach Matthew Wolf 4:30 in the afternoon: Houston Roughnecks XFL Offensive Coordinator AJ Smith; LSUA men’s basketball coach DiMario Jackson; Scotlandville athletics coach Allen Whitaker Wednesday 9 o’clock: Tulane women’s basketball coach Lisa Stockton; Walker softball coach Hali Westmoreland; National Wrestling Coaches Association Development Director Kerry Regner; seminar on fan management and sportsmanship; meeting of athletic coaches 10 hours:Southern University football coach Eric Dooley; Southern Miss men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner; North DeSoto softball coach Tim Whitman; LHSAA suggestions/concerns; golf meeting

11 hours: Florida State WR/RB coach/recruiting coordinator David Johnson; LSU safety coach Kerry Cooks; LHSBCA and LSCA Meetings; Shaw wrestling coach Brandon Surrency 1 o’clock in the afternoon: Best Practices for Academic Administration 1:30 pm: LHSCA business meeting 2:30 p.m.: Strength trainer Tommy Moffitt; McNeese softball coach James Landreneau 3:30 pm: UL Offensive Coordinator Tim Leger; Bossier Parish cross country coach Amanda Nordberg

