



Houston Dynamo FC travels to Colorado on Saturday to open a two-game road trip. The team will make its debut in the Leagues Cup next week in Florida against Orlando City SC.

Houston will try to bounce back after closing a two-game homestand with a loss to Minnesota United FC. This was only the second home loss for the Dynamo this season and the team now has a 9-2-2 record at Shell Energy Stadium in all competitions this year. Wednesday’s loss to Minnesota also marked the first time the team had been held scoreless at home since a 0–0 draw against Real Salt Lake on May 6.

Saturday’s game is the final game for both teams ahead of the MLS All-Star Game on July 19 in Washington DC. Hctor Herrera will depart after the game to represent the club at the exhibition vs. Arsenal and the Skills Challenge on July 18.

The Dynamo and Rapids drew 1-1 in March in the first meeting of the 2022 season. Houston earned a point at Dicks Sporting Goods Park on their final visit to the venue following a 1–1 tie on August 20. The team will be looking for their first win in Colorado since a 4-1 victory on March 30, 2019.

The Rapids earned a point on Wednesday after a goalless tie against the Portland Timbers. Colorado opened the three-game home standings with a 2–1 victory over FC Dallas on July 8. Saturday could be the debut of Rafael Navarro, the designated player who came over from Palmeiras in Brazil on Monday. The forward is the second player to join the Rapids during the summer transfer window after Colorado defender Andrew Gutman acquired in a trade with Atlanta United.

The Dynamo will make their Leagues Cup debut next week in Florida against Orlando City SC. The team will return to Shell Energy Stadium on July 25 to host Santos Laguna

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstondynamofc.com/news/dynamo-open-two-game-road-trip-in-colorado The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos