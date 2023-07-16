Tom Brady enjoys soccer in pool with daughter





Tom Brady Trains His Daughter Vivian Properly! The retired NFL player, 45, shared a video on his Instagram Story Friday of him enjoying some quality time with daughter Vivian, 10, as the pair played soccer in the pool!

Vivi Lake doing her best @edelman11 impression 😂😂😂, Brady captioned the clip while referring to his former teammate and New England Patriots star Julian Edelman.

In the clip, Brady stood at one end of a pool as he threw a soccer ball the length of the pool at Vivian, who caught it and threw it back. Atta girl, that’s what I want, Brady was heard saying to her in the video.

Brady shared a video of him playing soccer catch with Vivian on Instagram.

The father-and-daughter duo successfully caught the ball a few times. Brady then asked, This one for you. Are you ready? He threw the football one last time at Vivian, who was unable to catch it.

Ah man!, Brady said in response at the end of the clip.

Brady’s latest video with his daughter comes after he showed some serious love for his mom Galynn Patricia Brady in an adorable birthday tribute earlier this month.





Brady shares daughter Vivian and son Benjamin with ex-wife Giselle Bndchen.



He shared photos of the 78-year-old enjoying time with family and wrote: “Congratulations to the BEST MOM in the world.

“It’s so nice that the whole country is celebrating this weekend with all those fireworks!!! 🎆🎉. We love you so much mommy and we appreciate all that you have done and still do for us! Have a great day and we are all like this blessed to have you in our lives!”

Among the photos were Brady’s three children daughter Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 13, shared with his ex-wife Gisele Bndchen, and John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan posing with their grandmother Galynn.

In a Brady Brand promotional video shared in late May, the father-of-three looked back on his journey as a father.

“When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever,” said Brady.

“As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go there every day to to make them proud.”

