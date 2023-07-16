Sports
Small transactions: 7/15/23
Since we are only a month and a half away from the start of the professional hockey season in Europe (the first games of the Champions Hockey League season are planned before the last day of August), many teams are hard at work signing players and finalizing the team they hope will take them to victory in 2023-24. As always, we’ll be summarizing player movements from around the world of hockey here, from minor leagues to the European professional hockey circuit.
- 938-game NHL veteran Anton Strulmanhas signed a contract with HV71 in his native Sweden, a move that likely marks the end of his North American pro career. Strlman, 36, last played pro hockey in Sweden’s top division way back in 2006-07, the second of two seasons he manned the blueline for Timra. Although Strlman earned a one-year, $1 million contract from the Boston Bruins last season, the depth of Boston’s blueline meant it was extremely difficult for Strlman to earn a place in the NHL lineup. He ended up playing just eight games in Boston, his last coming in late November. He finished 2022-23 in the AHL and will now shift his focus to a league that he led in average ice time the last time he played there.
- Ostap Safina 2017 Edmonton Oilers fourth round pick signed a trial contract with Lada Togliatti in the KHL. Now 24 years old, Safin earned an entry-level deal by the Oilers in 2018, nearly a year after being drafted. He had scored 58 points in 61 games as an import player in the QMJHL and looked like a promising prospect for Oilers fans to follow. Than a serious shoulder injury cost Safin most of his 2018-19 season, and although he managed to return for the postseason, he could only collect two points in 23 games. Safin turned pro the following year and played in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder, earning a spot in the ECHL All-Star game and scoring 35 points in 54 games. However, Safin failed to find a place in the AHL and by the end of 2021-2022, his time with the Oilers organization had clearly come to an end. He left for his native Czech Republic to play in their top league, but only scored 13 points in 41 games for HC Sparta Praha. Now he’s looking for a job in the KHL and translating his seductive physical tools into tangible production in a challenging pro league.
- The Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL have announced the signing of Carson Gicewicz Unpleasant a one-year AHL contract. The six-foot-tall New York native just completed his second full season as a professional hockey player and has logged a total of 117 games in the AHL, almost all of them with the Rockford IceHogs. An NCAA Men’s Hockey National Champion at UMass Amherst, Gicewicz has a role as a physical depth center in the AHL. The 26-year-old was traded by the IceHogs to the Rochester Americans for their mid-season playoff push, though he only skated in three games for the Amerks. With this one-year deal, he joins the Admirals and will likely qualify for a mid-fourth-line role similar to the role he played in his short time in Rochester.
- After playing Canadian University hockey for one season, former QMJHL star Simon Pinard made the choice to become a professional. According to a team announcement, he is signed a two-year AHL contract with the Henderson Silver Knights, the affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. Pinard, 22, is an undrafted player who spent last season at the University of New Brunswick, scoring 29 points in 29 games. The season before, he scored 91 points in 67 games in the QMJHL halftime between the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and Gatineau Olympiques. By signing Pinard to a two-year deal, the Silver Knights are clearly betting that the five-foot-tall Canadian forward can translate some of his USsports and QMJHL productivity to the pro level.
- 2022-23 has long been the center of the Cleveland Monsters Justin Scottis the first outside of Cleveland, the only pro team for which he is eligible. Now the 2023-24 campaign is Scott’s first outside of North America. The 27-year-old has signed with the Straubing Tigers of the DEL. Scott played a successful final season with the Barrie Colts in the OHL and an exceptional 17 goals in 15 playoff games culminated in an entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Scott was solid in his first season in the AHL, scoring 13 goals and 23 points in 53 games. While going through a rough sophomore slump, Scott quickly grew into a reliable regular for the Monsters and by his final season there, was wearing a letter on his jersey, scoring 16 goals and 34 points in 76 games. Scott didn’t fare nearly as well in his lone season with another AHL club, the Colorado Eagles, scoring only 11 points in 53 games. Now he heads to Germany where he could become an important all-round player for a club looking for a deep play-off run after losing in Game Seven of the DEL quarter-finals to Wolfsburg.
- While the Tigers get one import player in Scott, they lose another as a Canadian defenseman Trent Bourque signed a contract with Tingsryds AIF from HockeyAllsvenskan, the second tier of Swedish professional hockey. The former St. Louis Blues draft pick has spent part of the DEL with the Tigers for the past two seasons, though he did not participate in the team’s playoff push or series against Wolfsburg. The six-foot-tall 25-year-old former OHL mainstay began his pro career in the ECHL, but couldn’t quite find his footing during AHL call-ups, leading to a move to Europe. With this new contract, Bourque is ready to assist Tingsryds in their bid to avoid relegation to third tier HockeyEttan, having only narrowly avoided that fate in 2022/23.
- Tikhon Chayka begins his professional career after two seasons as the number one goaltender of the Prince Albert Raiders in the WHL. Chayka, who turns 20 in August, signed with Dynamo Minsk in his native Belarus. While it’s highly unlikely that Chayka will make an immediate appearance in the KHL, he was decent in his two seasons in the WHL. While his numbers fell in 2022-23, he had a solid .904 save percentage in 51 games in 2021-22. He could be lining up to see time in the crease in Minsk once the incumbent starting goaltender, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Alexei Kolosovheads to North America to begin its recently signed entry-level deal.
- After four seasons at Canisius College, 24-year-old defenseman Lincoln Erne become pro. He is signed a one-year ECHL contract with the Tulsa Oilers, and heads to Oklahoma after a strong senior collegiate campaign. Erne led Canisius to the NCAA tournament and an AHA conference championship. The minute-consuming defensive back doesn’t have much offensive play, but hopes to bring his signature physicality, size and defensive responsibility to Tulsa and climb the North American pro hockey ladder.
- After three seasons in the ECHL, former defenseman for Boston College Luke McInnis changes teams for the first time. The 24-year-old blueliner signed a contract with the Indy Fuel, confirming his departure from the Orlando Solar Bears, his club of the past three years. The Fuel acquired the rights to McInnis from Orlando in a trade last month, targeting the underpowered defenseman after he finished second among the Solar Bears blueliners with 25 points in just 45 games. While the Solar Bears endured a rough campaign, the Fuel made the ECHL playoffs and have now added some defensive reinforcements for next season.
- Former Minnesota Wild prospect Gustavus Bouraman has signed a one-year contract extension with his current club, the Graz99ers of the ICEHL. The deal gives Bouramman a second campaign in Austria, the first time in his professional career that he has spent consecutive campaigns with the same organization. Bouramman overcame some early injuries and scored 18 points in 31 ICEHL games, helping Graz reach the postseason. Before landing in the ICEHL, Bouramman played three years in the HockeyAllsvenskan, and before that, he started his professional career as a regular on the blueline of the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL.
- The EIHL’s Guildford Flames have secured the services of a bruised defender Kyle Locke for a third campaign, imposing a one-year extension on him. Called “probably the most significant physical presence” on the Flames roster by his head coach, Locke has logged a total of 133 games for Guildford, helping them to the EIHL playoffs in consecutive years. He has combined a career-high 147 penalty minutes in his career with the EIHL and will now continue his England career as the most menacing player in the Guildford defence.
