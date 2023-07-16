University of Delhi: Jeet, Aishani shine in Valsad tournament | Ahmedabad News





Ahmedabad: Top seeds Aishani Tiwari and Jeet Patel were crowned U-19 girls and boys champions respectively on Saturday on the final day of the 2023 Gujarat State Badminton Championships for U-19s in Valsad.

In the girls’ singles clash, Anands Aishani Morbis defeated Kavya Marvaniya 21-14, 21-10 to take the title. Jeet held off the challenge of second seed and city rival Darpan Sane to prevail 21-18, 21-12 to take the boys’ title.

Vadodaras Brinda Shinde and Gandhinagars Flora Engineer were crowned girls’ doubles champions after a walkover against Surats Rutvi Baloni and Anands Tanya Singh.

The top boys’ doubles clash was an exciting affair with Mohammad Ali Mir of Mehsana and Ahmedabads Shaurin Abbasi bouncing back after losing the opening match to emerge victorious against Darpan and Dravya Chokshi of Vadodara. The first won 21-23, 21-17, 21-13.

In the mixed doubles final Ayaan Bindal from Ahmedabad and Vadodaras Priyanshi Rathod fought back after losing the first match to defeat Surats Yash Kaserwal and Brinda. The Ahmedabad-Vadodara duo triumphed 14-21, 21-14, 21-18.

Malav wins third consecutive U-15 title:

Top seed Malav Panchal won the U-15 boys title on Saturday to capture his third consecutive title at the 4th Gujarat State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2023 organized by Bhavnagar District Table Tennis Association (BDTTA). Malav defeated seventh seed Abhilaksh Patel 7-11, 12-10, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9 for the title.

The top clash in the girls U-15 category will be played between second seed Jiya Trivedi and her fellow townsman and eight seed Pratha Pawar. While Jiya crushed third seed Khwaish Lotia 3-0, Pratha defeated fifth seed Vishruti Jadav 3-0.

Surats Burhanuddin Malubhai stormed into the boys U-19 final after crushing fourth seed Ayush Tanna. He will face Armaan Shaikh for the title.

The U-17 boys’ quarters witnessed a major shake-up as Arya Kataria from Ahmedabad, eighth seed, top seed and local boy threw out Dhyey Jani to go into the semi-finals. Janmejay Patel, Aayush Tanna and Himansh Dahiya are the other three semifinalists.

Gujarat state snooker and billiards tournament starts today:

Following the resounding success of last year’s multi-city state tournament in eight districts, the Gujarat State Billiards Association (GSBA) is all set to launch state billiards and snooker championships in six cities of the state this year. Last year, a multicity state tournament was organized for the first time in India for Billiards and Snooker. The aim is to encourage local players to participate in the qualifying rounds in their home district and qualify for the main rounds in Ahmedabad. This year the qualifying rounds will take place in Porbander, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Baroda, Surat and Ahmedabad.

Under this format, players living in these cities/districts and surrounding districts can participate in the qualifying rounds for the sub-junior, junior and senior categories. GSBA has links with leading snooker clubs in these cities as venue partners. The main rounds are organized at the end of August at Gulmohar Greens Golf & Club near Ahmedabad. 158 entries have been received for the Porbander qualifying round, with 94 in senior snooker, 22 in junior snooker and 21 in sub junior. There are 14 entries in senior billiards.

