FGCUS Rodriguez and McDonough signed on as free agents





FORT MYERS, Fla. The Milwaukee Brewers signed senior Florida Gulf Coast University Alejandro Rodriguez (Cidra, Puerto Rico/Montverde Academy/East Florida State University) as a free agent and senior LJ McDonough (Blanchard, Oklahoma/Blanchard High School/Wichita State University) goes to the Atlanta Braves as a free agent. “We are very happy that LJ and ‘Arod’ can continue their dream of playing professionally,” said head coach Dave Tolett said, “They were both such a big part of our success in 2023. We wish them both the best of luck.” Rodriguez will be there Jason Woodward (Titusville, Florida / Titusville High School), who was drafted Monday in the fourth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. He was the 119th pick overall and led a trio of Eagles drafted Mason Miller And Eric Felix . This year’s draft picks were the first for FGCU since 2019. Rodriguez started the season with high expectations as he was ranked the 29e-best catcher in the country, according to D1Baseball.com for the 2022 season. He caught 14 of 38 potential base stealers, with one of the highest caught stealing rates in the NCAA. He earned ASUN Third-Team honors and made 58 starts behind the plate for the Eagles. He boasted a .329 batting average and hit seven home runs while recording 50 RBIs and scoring 48 runs. He helped the Green & Blue break the record for points scored in a single season (578). Rodriguez made 127 starts in his three-year career and led the Eagles to 105 wins, including a 42-win season last season. He had a career .315 batting average accompanied by 16 home runs and 111 RBIs. McDonough also earned ASUN Third-Team honors and was named to the ASUN All-Tournament Team last season. He appeared in 20 games, earned two starts and had a 2.47 ERA in 47.1 innings of work while going 7-2. McDonough struckout 61 batters and recorded a team-high six saves. He impressed as he took both wins to clinch the series at No. 16 Florida State University. He pitched six innings against Jacksonville for a season and struckout seven at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. FGCU DESIGN HISTORY Year Player Rd. Choose Team Pos. 2004 Chris Brown* N/A Minnesota twins VAN/1B 2005 Billy Phillips* N/A Boston Red Sox RHP 2006 Justin Stiver 17 519 Houston Astros RHP Jason Louwsma 29 864 Cincinnati Reds 3B ryan williams* N/A Cincinnati Reds LHP 2007 Luis Pardo 9 291 Houston Astros RHP Jason Kiley 25 784 New York Yankees RHP Justin Miller* N/A Detroit Tigers RHP 2008 Richard Bleier 6 183 Texas Rangers LHP Casey Coleman 15 461 Chicago Cubs RHP Jason Peacock 26 778 Florida Marlins 1B 2010 Chris Sales 1 13 Chicago White Sox LHP Peter Woodworth* N/A Tampa Bay rays RHP 2011 Granden Goetzman# 2 75 Tampa Bay rays BY Jacob Barnes 14 431 Milwaukee Brewers RHP Jack Wagener 33 998 Cleveland Indians RHP Stephen Wickens 33 1018 Minnesota twins SS Zach Maxfield* N/A Detroit Tigers 1B Tim Roberson* N/A Boston Red Sox C 2012 Jason Forjet 31 958 San Francisco Giants RHP 2013 Harrison Cooney 6 187 Angels from Los Angeles RHP Brandon Bednar 7 222 San Francisco Giants 2B/SS Ricky Knapp 8 236 New York Mets RHP Sean Dwyer 11 319 Colorado Rockies VAN/1B Brandon Bixler 16 470 Minnesota twins LHP Mike Reeves 21 625 Toronto Blue Jays C Kyle Buchanan 40 1214 New York Yankees BY 2014 Michael Suchi 5 161 Pittsburgh Pirates BY Dash Winningham # 8 235 New York Mets 1B/LHP Zach Tillery 13 380 Minnesota twins RHP Ryan Atwood 30 897 san diego padre LHP 2015 Michael Murray 32 968 Oakland Athletics RHP Jordan Desguin 36 1081 Milwaukee Brewers RHP Nick Rivera^ 38 1129 Houston Astros 1B/DH 2016 Jake Noll 7 214 Washington nationals 2b Dimas Ojeda # 17 507 Sailors from Seattle BY Brady Anderson* N/A Minnesota twins RHP Tyler Selesky* N/A san diego padre INF/OR 2017 Michael Lagrange* N/A Texas Rangers LHP Cutter Crawford 16 491 Boston Red Sox RHP Julie Gonzalez 17 510 Kansas City Royals SS Garret Anderson 35 1039 Tampa Bay rays RHP 2018 Josh dye 23 692 Kansas City Royals LHP Mario Leon 23 699 Arizona Diamondbacks RHP 2019 Evan Lumbert 24 714 San Francisco Giants RHP Keegan Collett 35 1043 san diego padre RHP 2023 Jason Woodward 4 119 Milwaukee Brewers RHP Mason Miller 14 409 Kansas City Royals LHP Eric Felix 14 419 Chicago White Sox LHP Marty Gair#13 403 PhiladelphiaPhillies RHP Alejandro Rodriguez * N/A Milwaukee Brewers C LJ McDonough * N/A Atlanta Braves RHP # – Dedicated but not present at FGCU

* – Signed as an undrafted free agent

^ – Not signed with team

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fgcuathletics.com/news/2023/7/14/baseball-fgcus-rodriguez-and-mcdonough-signed-as-free-agents.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos