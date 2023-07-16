Sports
FGCUS Rodriguez and McDonough signed on as free agents
FORT MYERS, Fla. The Milwaukee Brewers signed senior Florida Gulf Coast University Alejandro Rodriguez (Cidra, Puerto Rico/Montverde Academy/East Florida State University) as a free agent and senior LJ McDonough (Blanchard, Oklahoma/Blanchard High School/Wichita State University) goes to the Atlanta Braves as a free agent.
“We are very happy that LJ and ‘Arod’ can continue their dream of playing professionally,” said head coachDave Tolettsaid, “They were both such a big part of our success in 2023. We wish them both the best of luck.”
Rodriguez will be there Jason Woodward (Titusville, Florida / Titusville High School), who was drafted Monday in the fourth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. He was the 119th pick overall and led a trio of Eagles draftedMason MillerAndEric Felix. This year’s draft picks were the first for FGCU since 2019.
Rodriguez started the season with high expectations as he was ranked the 29e-best catcher in the country, according to D1Baseball.com for the 2022 season. He caught 14 of 38 potential base stealers, with one of the highest caught stealing rates in the NCAA.
He earned ASUN Third-Team honors and made 58 starts behind the plate for the Eagles. He boasted a .329 batting average and hit seven home runs while recording 50 RBIs and scoring 48 runs.
He helped the Green & Blue break the record for points scored in a single season (578). Rodriguez made 127 starts in his three-year career and led the Eagles to 105 wins, including a 42-win season last season. He had a career .315 batting average accompanied by 16 home runs and 111 RBIs.
McDonough also earned ASUN Third-Team honors and was named to the ASUN All-Tournament Team last season. He appeared in 20 games, earned two starts and had a 2.47 ERA in 47.1 innings of work while going 7-2. McDonough struckout 61 batters and recorded a team-high six saves. He impressed as he took both wins to clinch the series at No. 16 Florida State University.
He pitched six innings against Jacksonville for a season and struckout seven at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
FGCU DESIGN HISTORY
|Year
|Player
|Rd.
|Choose
|Team
|Pos.
|2004
|Chris Brown*
|N/A
|Minnesota twins
|VAN/1B
|2005
|Billy Phillips*
|N/A
|Boston Red Sox
|RHP
|2006
|Justin Stiver
|17
|519
|Houston Astros
|RHP
|Jason Louwsma
|29
|864
|Cincinnati Reds
|3B
|ryan williams*
|N/A
|Cincinnati Reds
|LHP
|2007
|Luis Pardo
|9
|291
|Houston Astros
|RHP
|Jason Kiley
|25
|784
|New York Yankees
|RHP
|Justin Miller*
|N/A
|Detroit Tigers
|RHP
|2008
|Richard Bleier
|6
|183
|Texas Rangers
|LHP
|Casey Coleman
|15
|461
|Chicago Cubs
|RHP
|Jason Peacock
|26
|778
|Florida Marlins
|1B
|2010
|Chris Sales
|1
|13
|Chicago White Sox
|LHP
|Peter Woodworth*
|N/A
|Tampa Bay rays
|RHP
|2011
|Granden Goetzman#
|2
|75
|Tampa Bay rays
|BY
|Jacob Barnes
|14
|431
|Milwaukee Brewers
|RHP
|Jack Wagener
|33
|998
|Cleveland Indians
|RHP
|Stephen Wickens
|33
|1018
|Minnesota twins
|SS
|Zach Maxfield*
|N/A
|Detroit Tigers
|1B
|Tim Roberson*
|N/A
|Boston Red Sox
|C
|2012
|Jason Forjet
|31
|958
|San Francisco Giants
|RHP
|2013
|Harrison Cooney
|6
|187
|Angels from Los Angeles
|RHP
|Brandon Bednar
|7
|222
|San Francisco Giants
|2B/SS
|Ricky Knapp
|8
|236
|New York Mets
|RHP
|Sean Dwyer
|11
|319
|Colorado Rockies
|VAN/1B
|Brandon Bixler
|16
|470
|Minnesota twins
|LHP
|Mike Reeves
|21
|625
|Toronto Blue Jays
|C
|Kyle Buchanan
|40
|1214
|New York Yankees
|BY
|2014
|Michael Suchi
|5
|161
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|BY
|Dash Winningham #
|8
|235
|New York Mets
|1B/LHP
|Zach Tillery
|13
|380
|Minnesota twins
|RHP
|Ryan Atwood
|30
|897
|san diego padre
|LHP
|2015
|Michael Murray
|32
|968
|Oakland Athletics
|RHP
|Jordan Desguin
|36
|1081
|Milwaukee Brewers
|RHP
|Nick Rivera^
|38
|1129
|Houston Astros
|1B/DH
|2016
|Jake Noll
|7
|214
|Washington nationals
|2b
|Dimas Ojeda #
|17
|507
|Sailors from Seattle
|BY
|Brady Anderson*
|N/A
|Minnesota twins
|RHP
|Tyler Selesky*
|N/A
|san diego padre
|INF/OR
|2017
|Michael Lagrange*
|N/A
|Texas Rangers
|LHP
|Cutter Crawford
|16
|491
|Boston Red Sox
|RHP
|Julie Gonzalez
|17
|510
|Kansas City Royals
|SS
|Garret Anderson
|35
|1039
|Tampa Bay rays
|RHP
|2018
|Josh dye
|23
|692
|Kansas City Royals
|LHP
|Mario Leon
|23
|699
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|RHP
|2019
|Evan Lumbert
|24
|714
|San Francisco Giants
|RHP
|Keegan Collett
|35
|1043
|san diego padre
|RHP
|2023
|Jason Woodward
|4
|119
|Milwaukee Brewers
|RHP
|Mason Miller
|14
|409
|Kansas City Royals
|LHP
|Eric Felix
|14
|419
|Chicago White Sox
|LHP
|Marty Gair#13 403 PhiladelphiaPhillies RHP
|Alejandro Rodriguez*
|N/A
|Milwaukee Brewers
|C
|LJ McDonough*
|N/A
|Atlanta Braves
|RHP
# – Dedicated but not present at FGCU
* – Signed as an undrafted free agent
^ – Not signed with team
|
