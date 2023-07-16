Sports
Football Recruit To Decide At Noon, Reshuffle Nugget From Berry Tramel – Pistols Firing
Seven Saturdays from now, the Pokes will play a football game at Boone Pickens Stadium over Labor Day weekend.
Three Thoughts
A defensive lineman from the Houston area what the Pokes are after starts today at 12 noon – keep your eyes open (Twitter)
Brent Venables says OU would like to continue playing Bedlam – side note: Why must OU hire their most likeable coach in training history just before they leave? (PFB)
Cowboy Football has released its fall roster – no big surprises but running back Deondre Jackson was not among them (PFB)
Two quotes
Rearrange nugget from Berry Tramel here – he hears Colorado is coming (who knows)
Is Mike Gundy the Big 12’s new Bill Snyder (elder statesman)?
A question
More of an Oklahoma question than an OSU question – who is better at what they do: Mike Gundy or Sam Presti?
Non-OSU bullets
How doing a great job
Enjoyed this older LA Times article excited about Braum’s
