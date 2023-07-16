Women’s Big 12 Tennis: The first year will be tough, but success may lie ahead





Editor’s Note: Sixth in a series of articles exploring how each BYU program will fare against its new conference foes. Today’s program: women’s tennis. BYU women’s tennis was put on the map thanks to legendary head coach Ann Valentine. During a 27-year coaching career, Valentine racked up 427 wins, making her the second-winning Division I coach in NCAA tennis history. She led the Cougars to 15 conference championships and coached 31 All-Americans. Valentine was also named the 1995 Wilson/ITA National Coach of the Year and is a Women’s Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame inductee. The Cougars also had a nice run in the early 2000s, including six NCAA postseasons over seven seasons from 2001-07. Still, the 2007 Mountain West Conference title and the 2007 NCAA Tournament are the last conference championship or postseason appearance BYU has claimed. Head coach Holly Hasler, herself a former BYU All-American, has led BYU for the past five seasons, but the Cougars are still looking for a breakthrough. In their final season as members of the West Coast Conference, Hasler and the Cougars went 6-3 in the conference and finished fourth, with an overall record of 13-9. Season highlights include No. 44 Utah, the first win over the Utes since 2009, and Cougars Emilee Astle and Jacque Dunyon defeating the No. 1-ranked doubles team in the nation against Pepperdine. Bobo Huang was named to the Singles All-WCC First Team, while Astle and Dunyon were named to the Doubles All-WCC Second Team. Huang, Astle and Dunyon will all return for BYU, as will most of last season’s roster. Junior Kendall Kovick, a transfer who previously played with West Virginia, also recently signed with the Cougars. Big 12 women’s tennis Texas has most consistently been the cream of the crop of the Big 12. The Longhorns won NCAA titles in both 2021 and 2022 before finishing seventh last season, their sixth straight top-10 finish. Texas has gone 45-2 during the Big 12 regular season for the past six years, winning both the regular season and tournament crowns last season. But that doesn’t mean other Big 12 squads aren’t strong too. Since 2015, six different teams have won the conference tournament and five different teams have finished top of the regular season. Nationally, Texas needed to beat rival Oklahoma to win the 2022 NCAA title, while Oklahoma State finished second nationally in 2016. As an example of the strength of the conference, just look at the final 2023 ITA rankings. Texas placed seventh, Iowa State eighth, Oklahoma 13th, Oklahoma State 19th, Kansas 23rd, Baylor 36th, Texas Tech 38th, UCF 39th, TCU 46th and BYU 75th. Iowa State and Texas reached last year’s NCAA Tournaments Elite Eight; Oklahoma the Sweet 16; Baylor, Kansas and Oklahoma State in the second round and Texas Tech and UCF in the first round. How’s BYU? The 2022-2023 season should bring a few conference wins, but BYU’s first year will likely see them in the bottom half of the standings. BYU is getting on a buzz saw, but the experience of great competition and Hasler’s leadership will likely make the Cougars increasingly competitive over time. And don’t be surprised if they return to the NCAA Tournament in the next few years. BYU doubles team fives against Washington in 2023. Brooklynn Kelson, BYU photo

