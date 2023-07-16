OYHA hosts 2nd Hockey Heroes | Sport

After a successful opening event, the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association will host its second Hockey Heroes on July 23 at the Edge Ice Center.
The event, designed to help local residents with special skills learn how to skate and play hockey, will take place at 2 p.m. instruction from coaches and volunteers of OYHA.
The first on June 24 went so well, said OYHA board member Shelley Barber, that they didn’t want to wait too long for another one.
It went very well, she said. We had about 11 kids so everyone had more than one person to help them on the ice. It was great to introduce everyone to it. The gentlemen from Evansville (sled hockey) brought us sleds, and a few kids used them. I have a few here in my garage that I can borrow, so I have them for next week.
It didn’t take long for Barber to see how much fun everyone involved, both participants and trainers, had the first time.
I think they had a blast, she added. I think the kids were just amazed. We had a few kids get in and out several times just to learn what to do. Most of the kids loved it, everyone raved about it. I’ve heard of people like that and that having so much fun. I think everyone had a fantastic time.
I think all the coaches will come back. The boys who volunteered liked it so much that other boys’ parents called and asked if they could help. We were just trying to get more kids out there and get them on the ice and introduce them to a new sport.
The goal now is to continue to grow Hockey Heroes every time there is a new outing.
I think we’ll probably have five or more this time around, which is great for us to go slow, Barber added. It’s a lot of work to gear everyone up and get them there. I think that’s the hardest part, and getting skates for everyone.
In the grand scheme of things, though, the work is nothing compared to seeing how much the event means to people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to play.
It’s fantastic, she said. I have a little boy who always wanted to play hockey. His brothers played hockey and he has already gone to the coach to say he is going to play hockey. We had two other guys show up who already knew about hockey, and they were so excited to be on the ice and play hockey and have a hockey stick and hit the puck. It was so much fun.
We just hoped people would spread it and more people would come and try it.
For early registration go to owensborohockey.com. Walk-ins are also accepted and encouraged the day of the event at Edge Ice Center at 1400 Hickman Ave.
