



The Bhutanese Table Tennis Federation, in partnership with the International Table Tennis Federation, is conducting a transformative training camp for athletes with disabilities. The camp, led by Australian Paralympics table tennis player Trevor James Hirth, aims to empower participants and teach them the skills to overcome physical limitations and excel in the sport. Fifteen table tennis enthusiasts, including five with a physical disability, participate in the week-long training camp. Among the aspiring athletes is Rinzin Norbu, a 22-year-old college student who has been playing table tennis since sixth grade. Despite several challenges due to limited mobility and complications with his spine, Rinzin has always been passionate about the game of table tennis and even won a medal in a school competition. For us, those with disabilities, we have a little more challenge while doing physical activities. So the coach teaches us how to overcome the limitations we face with our body and introduce new skills. The training camp is very helpful; I think our country needs more training like this from more experienced international players, Rinzin Norbu, table tennis enthusiast. Overseeing the training camp is Trevor James Hirth, who represented Australia at the Paralympics. Despite being born with a neuromuscular disability since birth, he has competed in stages such as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Trevor wants to teach and inspire, while sharing his knowledge about the game with the participants of the training camp. It’s really great to see the paraathletes training here. We learn very new things. I hope to pass on some of my experience and give them some tips, especially about improving their own physical abilities. I also teach them to use adaptive ways of using some tools and I just work to open their minds a little bit more. With training camp drawing to a close, Trevor James Hirth revealed that the International Table Tennis Federation’s involvement with Bhutan’s table tennis community will continue beyond camp. On our last day here, we will create a small development plan that I will follow up on from time to time throughout the year. Next year there will be more incentives from our ITTF participation program. This goes on a rotational basis through Asia and other parts of the world. So we will follow up and make sure that the development of junior and para table tennis continues in the country. The training camp ends tomorrow.

