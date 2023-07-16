Major Cricket League: The new T20 league in the US is big news for cricket





It has been more than ten years since the first edition of the Indian Premier League started. Its success is reverberating as the tournament now becomes the largest in the sport in terms of viewership, media rights and as an advertising proposition. All of this, of course, has led to valuation zooming, making it the second most valuable sports league in the world after the NFL (National Football League), which is more than a century old. Not surprisingly, cricket has found a home in other countries, but building a new sport in unfamiliar territory is not easy. While there have been T20 tournaments in Pakistan and Bangladesh for some time, they have had negligible impact and are largely domestic tournaments. We have also seen the creation of new T20 leagues in South Africa and the UAE, which are truly international properties, although they are nowhere near the IPL, says Balu Nayar, former MD of IMG and a key architect of the IPL. According to him, the most important variable for the success of any sports competition is the quality and quantity of the audience, which in turn determines the value of the media rights. These two new leagues will not reach IPL heights without garnering a significant share of the Indian cricket audience. Now that the BCCI is barring Indian players from participating in these competitions, which is a perfectly legitimate move, the media fees for these tournaments will be significantly reduced. But they should help grow the global cricket economy. That could change with the Major Cricket League (MLC), a T20 league in the US, which started on July 13 this year. With six teams Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom, the Indian diaspora has something to look forward to. Besides, investors committed to the MLC include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, technology entrepreneur, Anand Rajaraman, former Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, interest levels could easily increase. Nadella herself co-owns Seattle Orcas with the GMR Group, while Venky Harinarayan, co-founder of Rajaraman and Junglee Corps, owns San Francisco Unicorns. The media rights to MLC were won by Reliance-owned Viacom18 and will be streamed on JioCinema and on its Sports18 television channel. Nayar is optimistic about the MLC’s prospects, driven by the US-based home of some of the world’s biggest sports leagues such as the NFL, MLB (Major League Baseball) and NBA (National Basketball Association). driven by the local public. With IPL teams already buying teams in the CSA (Cricket South Africa) and UAE leagues, we have also seen a similar move with the MLC, with MI, CSK and Delhi Capitals (in partnership with Satya Nadella) buying teams in New York, Texas and Seattle, respectively. While the audience for the MLC won’t be anywhere near as large as for the IPL, the quality of the audience is extremely high given that the Indian diaspora has the highest income of any ethnic community in the US, with the rest of the South Asian diaspora also added, he explains. In terms of numbers, Nayar points out that the MLC will target the South Asian demographic, which is about 5.4 million in the US. For reference, the MLB has an average TV audience of 2.3 million, and the MLS (Major League Soccer) and NHL (National Hockey League) each draw an audience of about 3,00,000. The MLC could thus grow to become at least the fourth largest sports league in the US, making it quite a valuable and important contributor to the global cricket economy.

