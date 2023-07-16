2023 Wimbledon odds, men’s latest predictions, time: tennis expert reveals Djokovic vs. Alcaraz choices, bets

The two best men’s tennis players in the world go head-to-head on Sunday when top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz meets second-seeded Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Championships at 9 a.m. ET on the Center Court of the All England Club in Wimbledon, England. Djokovic is chasing his eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row. He is also looking for his 24th Grand Slam championship and third in a row. Alcaraz, who has won one Grand Slam championship after winning the US Open in 2022, is entering his second Grand Slam final.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Djokovic as the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) on the moneyline, while Alcaraz is the +150 underdog in the final 2023 Wimbledon odds. The over/under for the total number of games is 40.5. This will be a rematch of last month’s French Open semifinal, in which Djokovic secured a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win. Before making 2023 Wimbledon picks, Be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at Florida’s IMG Academy and faced the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the world’s top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing tennis bets. He studies the current form, a player’s tendencies on a given surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato move to 96-67-7 in 2022 – an increase of 60.42 units.

Now Onorato has signed up for the 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Final with Djokovic vs. Alcaraz and revealed his best bets. He shares all his picks and analysis on SportsLine.

Top Djokovic vs. Alcaraz predictions

Onorato knows that Djokovic dominates on grass, with a career score of 119-19 (86.2%) on the ground. He is 6-0 on surface this year and 27-0 on grass since 2018. In fact, the 36-year-old from Serbia has not lost more than one game on grass in a year since going 9-3 on the pitch was standing. the surface in 2012. Since the start of his career in 2004, Djokovic has built an overall record of 1,165–236 (83.2%).

Djokovic is coming off a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. He rushed through the first three rounds at Wimbledon, beating Argentina’s Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in round 1 and Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the second round. He followed that up by defeating Stan Warinka of Switzerland 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (5) and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 . In the quarter-finals he then beat Russian Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Onorato also knows that Alcaraz, 20, has also played well on grass, going 11-0 this year and 15-2 in his career. He wants to continue his recent Grand Slam success and has already surpassed his best performance at Wimbledon. Before this year, the Spaniard had not progressed beyond the fourth round at the All England Club. For his career, he is 10-2 all-time at Wimbledon.

Overall, he has a score of 214-55 (79.6%) in men’s singles. In Friday’s semifinals, he advanced with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. After flying through the first two rounds without dropping a set, he defeated Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 in the third round. He then defeated Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the fourth round, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, then Holger Rune of Denmark in the quarterfinals, 7-6(3), 6-4, 6 -4.See who to choose here.

How To Make Alcaraz Vs Djokovic Picks

In addition to his full analysis of the match, Onorato revealed two best bets, including one that pays around +400. You can only see Onorato’s Wimbledon picks and analysis on SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Djokovic vs. Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Semifinal? Visit SportsLine now to get Onorato’s best bets for Alcaraz vs. Djokovic on display, all of the elite tennis handicapper who crushed his Grand Slam tennis picksAnd invent.