‘Disgruntled’ Manika begs for more glory





Manika Batra looks to have had a particularly torrid year and is back on form with a string of impressive performances this season, including a pre-quarter final finish in the highly contested WTT Star Contender in Ljubljana (Slovenia) last week. But the top Indian table tennis player, who stunned world No. 15 Chen I-Ching in the aforementioned tournament on his way to the last 16, insisted she is not happy with her progress. I’ve done well in the last few tournaments, but I’m not satisfied, actually I’m never satisfied (laughs), but that’s what makes me who I am. I don’t think I will be satisfied even if I become world number 20 or world number 10, Manika told DH. I’m somewhat pleased with my progress, but this is just the beginning. Also Read |India Announce Women’s T20 Team for Asian Games; Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja among new faces Also, beating Chen was a big deal for me as I had recently lost heavily to her in Macau. That win gave me a lot of confidence, she added. Manika, who leads Punit Balan’s Bengaluru Smashers team in the Ultimate Table Tennis competition, said the franchise-based competition will not only improve the quality of table tennis in the country, but also paddlers tied to the Asian Games , will give a chance to work. on some of the finer aspects ahead of the Sept. 23 event. Of course it was a tiring few months for me as I played three tournaments in a row, and it was a bit tiring but no complaints, said the world number 38 from Delhi. I now have some time to recover, and this tournament also helps us work on some of our skills because the level of competition is so intense. However, Manika revealed that she would not be adjusting her game with the Asiad in just over a month. I’m working on my attack and variations with my backhand return, but honestly I can’t change many things this close to a big tournament, she said. What I can do is work on the mental aspect of things. When asked about the strategies table tennis players use to get through their mental battles, the Asian Games bronze medal winner said: Mental fitness is the most important thing at our level. Everyone does fitness and is fit, but being mentally immovable is much more important. For that you need to do a lot of introspection and meditation and have a good visual feel for the game. It’s because of my mental strength that I was able to get through those back-to-back tournaments, I would fight for every point even when I was tired, she added. Talking about her mixed doubles partnership with G Sathiyan, she said: We have a good understanding. He knows how to play with me even though I use a different rubber (long pimpled rubber). I’m happy with our partnership, but let’s see how it goes as we approach the Asian Games and the Olympics, she noted with a touch of concern.

