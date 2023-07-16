Summary | Revs win fifth straight at Foxborough, improve to 9-0-3 at home with 4-0 romp over DC





FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts. (July 15, 2023) The New England Revolution (12-4-7; 43 pts.) maintained their undefeated home record by dispatching DC United (8-10-6; 30 pts.), 4-0, in front of 29,884 at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. Midfielder Ian Harkes, making his second Revolution start, recorded his first career multi-goal game, while Carles Gil recorded his second multi-assist game of the season. Gustavo Bou opened the scoring with his fifth of the year, before a DC own goal topped the score. New England earned its seventh shutout of the season on a four-save effort from goaltender Djordje Petrovi. The Revolution opened the scoring in the 45th minute, when Gustavo Bou came at the end of a Carles Gil cross and sent a fleeting header past DC United goalkeeper Tyler Miller. Bou is now tied with Steve Ralston for fifth on the club’s all-time scoring list with 42 points in the regular season. The Argentine striker ended the night with seven shots, five of them in the first half for a second game in a row. New England struck again just before half-time as Harkes scored his first of two goals on the night, helping Miller double Revolution’s lead after Bobby Wood forced a midfield turnover and Harkes played on goal. Signed by New England earlier in July after four seasons with Scotland’s Dundee United, Harkes struck again early in the second half, stopping a pass from Carles Gil off the underside of the crossbar to complete his brace. An own goal by D.C. United’s Brendan Hines-Ike in the 73rd minute finished the scoring for New England. Gil recorded his second multi-assist game of 2023 and now leads the league with 12 assists per year. The Spaniard becomes the second Revolution player in club history to record 60 assists in the regular season and 70 assists in all competitions. Gil, along with Petrovi, heads to Washington, DC to join the 2023 MLS All-Star Team ahead of Wednesday night’s showcase game against Arsenal FC (7:30 PM ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). After matchday 26, New England and all MLS clubs will pause the regular season for five weeks to begin the highly anticipated 2023 Leagues Cup tournament. New England opens tournament play with a group stage game at the New York Red Bulls on July 22, followed by a home game against LIGA MX side Atletico de San Luis on July 26 at Gillette Stadium. Both matches are scheduled for 7:30 PM ET. Watch every Leagues Cup match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The Revolution remain undefeated this season at Gillette Stadium (9-0-3), the best home start by a team in a season in club history. The Revolution remains one of two MLS teams without a loss at home, along with FC Cincinnati.

New England extended its unbeaten home streak to 13 games (10-0-3) dating back to last October, now the second-longest streak in club history, surpassing the previous record set in 2004-05.

New England has won 9 of the last 10 games vs. DC United won and is now 8-0-5 in their last 12 home games vs. D.C. United. The Revolution now leads the all-time series (36-35-15).

The Revolution are undefeated in 17 straight games as they lead at halftime (15-0-2).

New England’s plus-14 goal difference after Saturday’s victory is tied for the best in the Eastern Conference and second best in the entire league.

The Revolution’s 42 goals of the season ranks third in the MLS at the end of Saturday’s game (matches are still in progress). Ian Harris earned his first career brace as a professional in his third New England appearance and second start since signing with the club on July 5.

earned his first career brace as a professional in his third New England appearance and second start since signing with the club on July 5. Djordje Petrovi earned his seventh clean sheets of the year, matching his 2022 total, with a four-save effort.

earned his seventh clean sheets of the year, matching his 2022 total, with a four-save effort. Bobby Wood notched his fifth assist of the season on Harke’s first goal, putting him tied for third with the MLS striker this season.

notched his fifth assist of the season on Harke’s first goal, putting him tied for third with the MLS striker this season. Carlos Gill recorded assists on Bou’s opening goal and Harke’s second score, marking his second multi-assist game of the season. The captioned Revolution became the second player in club history to reach 60 assists in the regular season and 70 assists in all competitions.

recorded assists on Bou’s opening goal and Harke’s second score, marking his second multi-assist game of the season. The captioned Revolution became the second player in club history to reach 60 assists in the regular season and 70 assists in all competitions. Gil also had team highs in possession won (8) and chances created (5). Gil’s 62 chances created during the season are tied for second place in the MLS at the end of the game.

also had team highs in possession won (8) and chances created (5). Gil’s 62 chances created during the season are tied for second place in the MLS at the end of the game. Gustavus Bou now owns five goals and two assists in nine career appearances against D.C. United after tallying the game winner on Saturday. Bou led the team with seven shots and three on target.

now owns five goals and two assists in nine career appearances against D.C. United after tallying the game winner on Saturday. Bou led the team with seven shots and three on target. Build is now tied with Steve Ralston for fifth on the club’s all-time scoring list (42).

is now tied with Steve Ralston for fifth on the club’s all-time scoring list (42). bouus 16 winning goals for New England games Diego Fagundez and Teal Bunbury for third in club annals.

16 winning goals for New England games Diego Fagundez and Teal Bunbury for third in club annals. Joshua Bolma entered the game in the 64th minute to mark his MLS debut, recording one shot and completing 95.7 percent of his passes in 26 minutes.

entered the game in the 64th minute to mark his MLS debut, recording one shot and completing 95.7 percent of his passes in 26 minutes. Ryan Spaulding made his third start and fourth appearance since returning from loan, winning all seven of his matches on the night a team-high. GAME CAPSULE

New England Revolution 4, DC United 0

July 15, 2023 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistant Referees: Lyes Arfa (AR1), Kevin Klinger (AR2)

fourth official: Marcos DeOliveira

Video Assistant Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Eric Weisbrod

Weather: 77 and cloudy

Presence: 29,884 Scoring summary:

NO Gustavo Bou 5 (Carles Gil 10) 45

NO Ian Harkes 1 (Bobby Wood 5) 45+6

NO Ian Harkes 2 (Carles Gil 11) 49

NO Brendan Hines-Ike (own goal) 73 Misconduct summary:

NO Bobby Wood (hard yellow card) 33

DC Mateusz Klich (hard yellow card) 61

DC Mateusz Klich (red card tactical foul) 90+1 New England Revolution: Djordje Petrovi; Ryan Spaulding (Ben Sweat 87), Dave Romney, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Doei; Matt Polster (Jozua Bolma 64); Ian Harkes (Jack Panayotou 90+2), Emmanuel Boateng (Justin Rennicks 71); Charles Gil; Bobby Wood (Esmir Bajraktarevi 87), Gustavo Bou (Damian Rivera 87). Replacements Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., Noel Buck, Omar Gonzalez. DC United: Tyler Miller; Derrick Williams, Steven Birnbaum (Brendan Hines-Ike 17), Victor Plsson; Andy Najar (Ruan 53), Lewis, Russell Canouse (Cristian Djome 64), Yamil; Asad (Nigel Robertha 46); Mateusz Klich; Taxiarchis Fountas, Christian Benteke Substitutes not used: Alex Bono, Chris Durkin, Kristian Fletcher, Erik Hurtado, Gaoussou Samake Full statistics available HERE.

