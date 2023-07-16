Sports
MCC recommends ‘significant reduction’ of ODI cricket after 2027
13-member committee proposes to “remove bilateral ODIs, except in the year before each World Cup”
The MCC has proposed a restriction on bilateral men’s ODI cricket after the 2027 World Cup, questioning the value the format will add to an already overcrowded calendar.
The MCC’s World Cricket Committee met on the sidelines of the recent Ashes Test at Lord’s and have come to the conclusion that in a world of growing franchise T20 tournaments around the year, there is something to overcome.
The 13-member committee, led by former England captain Mike Gatting, is hopeful that “a scarcity of ODI cricket would increase the quality achieved through the removal of bilateral ODIs, unlike in the year leading up to any World Cup. As a result, this would also create much-needed space on the global cricket calendar.”
The ICC and its various members have been grappling with this situation for some time. Jason Roy waives part of his contract with England to play in American Major League Cricket (MLC). Trent Boult gave up a New Zealand central contract last year and the IPL has expanded to a two-month window with its franchises also buying teams in other leagues, leading to the prospect of players being offered T20 contracts year-round .
The FTP for 2023-27 is more or less fixed. “Nothing will be removed,” Wasim Khan, the ICC’s cricket general manager, said in May. But he also stressed that the international game must find a way to coexist with the ever-increasing number of T20 competitions in the future.
MCC wants to know how much it really costs to run a test match
Test cricket faces its own challenges. The widespread belief is that only a few countries will not lose money if they organize a five-day game. For example, in 2017, Zimbabwe explored the possibility of playing the majority of their matches away from home due to these concerns. To address this, the MCC’s World Cricket Committee has asked the ICC to conduct an audit of the test game with a view to establishing a “test fund”.
“This audit of operational costs [of hosting a Test match] versus commercial return would help the ICC identify countries in need of aid to support a Test match program,” an MCC press release said on Tuesday. This need could then be addressed through a separate test fund, established to “protect the sanctity of test match cricket”.
The ICC established a test fund after the three major boards of the BCCI, the ECB and the CA took administrative control of the game board in 2014. However, that didn’t last long.
Gatting, who is on his way as committee chair, added: “Cricket is growing in many ways and on the face of it looks financially strong. However, we are increasingly seeing a game that focuses on a powerful few, as opposed to a democratic and inclusive approach for the benefit of the whole sport.
“It is time for the global game to be reset. Too often member nations find themselves living hand-in-hand with their cricketing operations, rather than having a viable long-term strategy that future-proofs the game in their country, both financially and in terms of participation.
“We are currently at the start of a new ICC Future Tours program and funding cycle, and we would recommend further evidence that required funding is directly allocated to cricket’s strategic needs.”
The World Cricket Committee also recommended that a “substantial and ring-fenced fund” be established solely for the cultivation of women’s cricket, the money of which “may be allocated on a required basis to full members and associate countries which, among other important initiatives, , are fully committed to their women’s path and national team. The World Council of Churches also believes that in order to qualify as a full ICC member, each country should be required to invest in both men’s and women’s cricket and have a national women’s team.”
