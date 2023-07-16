2023 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Gateways Brad Birch

By means of:



Saturday, July 15, 2023 | 06:01 am

Christopher Horner | Tribune review Gateway quarterback Brad Birch throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter against Hempfield last season.

The Gateway football team’s 2022 season ended earlier than expected with a narrow first-round WPIAL Class 5A home loss to Upper St. Clair at Antimarino Stadium.

While the returning Gators players, including senior quarterback Brad Birch, said they learned a lot from that game and the season in general, they don’t dwell on missed opportunities. The focus, Birch said, is entirely on being the best team for 2023.

“It was hard not to win that game, but we don’t look back on that,” said Birch, who is entering his third season as the Gateway starting quarterback after a breakaway season as a freshman with Jeannette. “None of us really talk about last year because we can’t help it.

“We just finished this year because we have a lot of top seniors, some really good sophomores and juniors and some freshmen ready to come in and compete. We have a versatile team that can do what we want and compete against any team.”

Birch said he used off-season work on the field to hone his ability to read defenses. He’s also made it a point to get into the weight room and put on some extra bulk and muscle.

“Some people say I’m a little bit shorter than I could be, and since my freshman year people thought they could just hit me,” Birch said. “But I feel like I’m not easy to take down in the pocket or when I run the ball. I make it a point to make sure not just one person knocks me down. It’s going to take several people. That is the confidence I have.”

Birch endured a strong junior season for the Gators, including first-team recognition from the Big East Conference. He completed 134 of 223 passes for 1,786 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Birch supplemented his passing game with 42 rushes for 153 yards and two scores.

In two seasons with the Gators, he amassed 4,409 passing yards and 44 touchdowns. Following his sophomore season in 2021, when he threw 30 TDs and threw for 2,623 yards in the leading Gateway to the WPIAL Class 5A Quarterfinals, Birch became a finalist for the annual Willie Thrower Award, which goes to the top quarterback in WPIAL.

After leading Jeannette to a WPIAL Class A title as a freshman, Birch made headlines in February 2021 when he received a scholarship offer from Oregon and then Ducks offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and Penn Hills resident Joe Moorhead.

Birch stayed in touch with Moorhead as the latter became head coach at Akron for the 2022 season. Birch later received an offer from Akron in 2021.

Birch said he looks forward to opening some eyes with his game on the field this fall. In three varsity seasons, Birch owns 6,085 passing yards and 74 touchdowns.

“I just want to get out there and play with my team and win games and show my potential at the same time,” said Birch, who looks forward to joining his Gateway teammates at the upcoming 7-on-7 events in Erie . , Upper St. Clair and New Castle. “I know people will be watching and I hope to do things that will impress them.”

Gateway coach Don Holl said Birch has benefited from an offseason of dedicated work and is ready to lead the Gators into his senior season.

“As he is preparing for the season, he has a renewed focus on the ‘us’ part of it, which is the team’s success,” said Holl. “He understands that if we are successful as a group and doing all the things we are capable of, the individual accolades come with it.

“Brad has been – but even more so now – a really active leader. He’s trying to be more of a role model and lead the way for the young quarterbacks and some other young players on both sides of the ball. I’m pleased with his ability, which has never been a problem, and also with his attitude and commitment to the success of the program.”

Michael Love is a Tribune Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: gate