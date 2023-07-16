Historic efforts of Ons Jabeurs inspire Moroccan teen tennis duo to dream big

A few days ago, Malak El-Allami, a 16-year-old from Casablanca, became the first Moroccan woman to win a singles match at Wimbledon as she advanced to the second round of the junior draw.

El-Allami, who turns 17 later this month, currently ranks 41st in the ITF World Junior Ranking. She teamed up with her compatriot Aya El-Aouni to win a round in the Roland Garros junior doubles in Paris a few weeks ago.

El-Aouni entered the top 30 of the world junior rankings in May and is preparing to move up to the professional tour at the age of 18.

In separate interviews at Wimbledon this week, El-Allami and El-Aouni were asked who their favorite player was growing up. Both responded without hesitation: Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur is the most successful Arab tennis player in history. She reached number 2 in the world last year after two grand finals. On July 15, the Tunisian will have the chance to become the first African-born Grand Slam champion and the first from the Arab world.

Jabeur has always reminded the public that she is 100 percent a product of Tunisia and her success on the global stage has inspired El-Allami, El-Aouni and countless others from the region to dream of following in her footsteps.

Egypt’s Mayar Sherif reached a career-high ranking of 31 last month and was seeded for the first time at a Grand Slam at Wimbledon this year. Sherif says seeing Jabeurs climb to the top of the sport pushes her to work harder.

It is no different for the Moroccan teenagers who are embarking on their own journey.

She really is a great person. Every time we see her here at Wimbledon she says hello and asks about my matches and stuff, El-Allami said of Jabeur, who knows El-Allami’s older sister Fatima from their days together on the junior circuit.

It helps to see players like Ons and Mayar doing so well, because you see people from countries close to yours, and from cultures close to yours, achieving so many great things, while people always say that tennis nothing for us.

Seeing them do great things makes you believe even more and that motivates you to work really hard, El-Allami added.

El-Aouni marvels at Jabeurs’ special play and says it is perfectly suited to grass, a surface the Moroccan is not too familiar with and has struggled with in the junior event this week.

Both El-Allami and El-Aouni come from tennis-playing families.

I started playing in Casablanca before I can remember and I fell in love with the sport, said El-Allami. My father is a coach, and so are my brothers, so I started playing with my brother and I started to get better, then I went to the national tennis center and I practiced with them forever. I really hope to do great things in sports.

El-Allami is coached by her father Mokhtar, her brothers Mohamed and Omar, and also receives help from the Moroccan tennis federation, who has provided French coach Cyril Genevois to accompany her at Wimbledon.

She says that both the federation and the Moroccan National Olympic Committee have invested heavily in her, covering her travel expenses to tournaments and providing coaches and physios.

Wimbledon was El-Allami’s first time playing a match on grass. She was unable to play at the junior grass field event at Roehampton the previous week due to delays in her UK entry visa. But despite being uncomfortable at first, her aggressive play helped her earn an opening round victory over American Anya Murthy.

El-Allami said she has gained more confidence in herself over the past two years since she started playing well against tough opponents. Ambitious by nature, she speaks with more confidence and wisdom than her years.

I am someone who, when I do something, wants to be the best at it. Because if I’m doing it anyway, I might as well be the best, she explained.

Morocco finished sixth in the 2021 Junior Billie Jean King Cup, a first for Arabs and Africa. We played with the best in the world in our categories, so that made us believe we were close and we could compete with them, she added. So I think that’s when I started to believe more in what we could do in Morocco.

Besides Jabeur, El-Allami also admires Serena Williams because she has such an aggressive game and her mentality is very strong, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal because everything Nadal does is just so impressive.

She hasn’t yet decided if she’ll go to college in the US and play college tennis, or if she’ll pursue a career on the professional tour right out of high school.

The goal is to build a career as a professional tennis player. I am not against the idea of ​​a university. So if I don’t have much success in these two years, I’ll go to college, like Mayar did, and now she’s playing really well, explained El-Allami, noting how Sherif excelled for Pepperdine University before moving to the professional . circuit and skyrocket up the rankings. Even if you go to college and keep working hard and have your goals in mind, why wouldn’t it work?

El-Allami trains at home at the SOC club, Stade Olympique Casablancais, and says she and El-Aouni practice together almost every day. I think it’s an excellent thing because we push each other to do great things and because we practice with each other every day, seeing each other do well makes us believe even more in what we can do, she said.

There aren’t many others on her level though, and traveling abroad for college could help her share the court with tougher opposition.

El-Aouni started playing tennis through her father Abdelrahim and is currently coached by her uncle Hamid Abdelrazaq.

Their families have known each other since before Malak and Aya were born, which naturally led to the pair becoming good friends, practice partners and teammates.

El-Allami has started playing professional ITF events, but admitted that she still has work to do mentally to get the results she knows she can achieve.

I see some players that I would beat if I played them in the juniors. But as I play them and (think now) it’s on the pro tour, it gets harder. I do not know why. When I find out, I will break through, she said. I think it’s really important to start that transition from the juniors to the WTA early so you have time to adjust.

If El-Allami gets a chance to talk properly with Jabeur or Sherif, she knows exactly what she’d like to ask them.

I would ask Us why she kept believing in herself, because she won Roland Garros juniors, but she didn’t score quickly in the seniors, and 10 years later she was doing great things. So just having that kind of strength and courage alone is incredible, says El-Allami.

And Mayar, I mean, going to college and still fighting for your goals (on the pro tour) is incredible, so I’d like to ask her how did she pull that off?

As the legendary Billie Jean King once said, you have to see it to be it. Fortunately for El-Allami and El-Aouni, Jabeur and, more recently, Sherif provide an excellent blueprint for young tennis players from North Africa and the Arab world to pursue their dreams.

-ENDS-