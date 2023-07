Big Life series concludes with impactful visits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The second edition of the “Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery” concluded Saturday with a slew of programs centered around the Alabama civil rights movement. The day kicked off with a community service project where more than 140 student athletes, coaches and administrators filled back-to-school backpacks for a local school. That was followed by speeches by Mayor James Perkins Jr., Lynda Blackmon Lowery and Warren Billy Young at First Baptist Church, where the Big Ten Conference received a proclamation of gratitude from the Selma City Council and a key to the city. Attendees then took part in a walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, site of the 1965 Bloody Sunday march. The second half of Saturday’s program included visits to the Civil Rights Memorial Center and the Alabama Archives and History Museum. Community activist Doris Dozier Crenshaw spoke at the Archives and proved popular with the public. When asked what he found most inspiring about this weekend, sophomore Dillon Tatum, who plays football at Michigan State, mentioned Crenshaw’s presentation. “What drives her had an impact in the room, that we have more to do. We are still fighting for equal rights across the country and I appreciate her saying it so boldly.” After dinner, the evening concluded with a visit to The Legacy Museum, which offered a thought-provoking immersive experience of black history from slavery to mass incarceration. This weekend’s event provided perspective and insight for many Big Ten student-athletes. “The speakers gave me a better understanding. They are live history and hearing their perspectives really made me realize how recent this is and why it has a big impact,” said Hamsika Arnipalli, a sophomore fencer at Ohio State. “The museums were really complicated and sometimes heartbreaking.” The Big Life series would not be possible without the efforts of Omar Brown, Big Ten Senior Vice President of Community and Impact and Mya Perez, Big Ten Assistant Director of Community and Impact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigten.org/news/2023/7/15/general-big-life-series-concludes-with-full-slate-of-programs.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos